A proposal for a new development code in Bozeman that would consolidate residential zoning districts and govern transitions between different types of land uses is available for review.
The city started looking at rewriting its development codes, which outline zoning, building height and size and other issues like parking requirements last year. A draft of a proposed rewritten code was published in August. Some changes include narrowing down the number of residential zoning districts and increasing the requirements for areas where different zoning types abut each other.
Colin Scarff, a consultant for the city with Code Studio, said during a meeting about the project this week that they looked at making the code more straightforward and friendly to housing development. He noted they worked to get rid of any footnotes.
“I think there was a real desire to modernize and improve the organization in the code just to make it more usable and more user friendly,” Scarff said. “We want to relook at the code just to make sure it’s doing as much as it can in terms of providing those needed housing choices to folks.”
The proposed code consolidates the current code’s lowest density residential zoning districts: residential suburban, residential single-household low-density, residential two-household medium density and residential medium density (R-S, R-1, R-2, and R-3) into one district called R-A, “residential low.”
R-A zoning would allow for up to eight dwelling units in a building, Scarff said.
Another of the new proposed districts is allied R-B, residential medium, which Scarff said is essentially the current R-4, residential high-density, which would allow for up to 24 units in one building. The third is called R-C, residential high, which is the current R-5, residential high-density mixed use zoning.
The proposed code keeps intact the residential manufactured home zoning.
Beyond city priorities, the code rewrite had to account for changes in state law applying to land use, noted city senior planner Tom Rogers. The Legislature passed changes to land use laws this year with the intention of speeding up development review time and allowing multi-family buildings in more places.
Mark Egge, a Bozeman resident who served on Gov. Greg Gianforte’s housing taskforce that pushed for changes to state law regarding housing development, said the city’s proposed code goes far beyond what is happening on the statewide level.
“My initial reaction is that this is the code update that the city of Bozeman needs to move the needle on affordability,” Egge said. “It’s very enabling for missing middle and smaller types of housing.”
Egge noted he still has some concerns with the proposal, like parking and parkland requirements for residential development, but said he thinks it will support higher density infill projects “in a way that will help maintain neighborhood character.”
The draft code also proposes a “matrix” governing zone edge transitions between different zoning types. For example if “R-A” lower density residential zoning were to abut “B-3,” downtown mixed-use zoning, the denser development would be subject to the “1b” zone edge transitions, which would require increased stepback above the third story and specific landscaping requirements for trees and shrubs.
Rogers said some transition requirements are in the city’s current code, but on a limited basis.
“This code proposes additional height in most areas, so to mitigate potential conflicts, visual conflicts, between these districts … (the city commission) has asked us to bump up and augment and improve our transition requirements,” Rogers said.
There are less proposed new districts for commercial zoning, Scarff said, though one new district called B-3C is proposed to separate out Main Street between Grand and Rouse avenues from the rest of the downtown area zoned B-3.
Other proposed changes to commercial zoning include increasing the maximum height in B-1, neighborhood mixed-use, to four stories, and allowing about a third of developments in that zoning to be for residential use and reducing parking minimums for most commercial districts.
The proposed code also increases the areas in the city where there will be no parking requirements for development, focusing on existing urban renewal districts including the midtown area along 7th Avenue, the “North Park” area between Interstate 90 and Frontage Road, “South Bozeman Tech” near 19th and College and the “Pole Yard” area near the railroad tracks in northeast Bozeman.
Rogers said the proposed code doesn’t make any changes to residential parking requirements, which he said were recently updated. Egge said he is concerned the parking requirements could be a “poison pill’ in the new code that could hamper the other ways the new code would promote housing construction.
“I think parking definitely needs to be a major topic of conversation as city boards and the city commission look at this …if they really want it to work as intended,” Egge said.
The draft code, which is available at engage.bozeman.net, is set to be discussed at two Community Development Board meetings in September, and at the City Commission in October and November. Rogers said they are hoping a final vote on it could be scheduled in December.
