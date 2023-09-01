Construction
A proposal for a new development code in Bozeman that would consolidate residential zoning districts and govern transitions between different types of land uses is available for review.

The city started looking at rewriting its development codes, which outline zoning, building height and size and other issues like parking requirements last year. A draft of a proposed rewritten code was published in August. Some changes include narrowing down the number of residential zoning districts and increasing the requirements for areas where different zoning types abut each other.

Colin Scarff, a consultant for the city with Code Studio, said during a meeting about the project this week that they looked at making the code more straightforward and friendly to housing development. He noted they worked to get rid of any footnotes.


