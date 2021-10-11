Bozeman putting future of affordable housing funds to voters By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 11, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now An affordable housing development is under various states of construction on Tschache Lane in Bozeman on June 15. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Bozeman voters will be asked in November to decide whether to raise property taxes to fund affordable housing efforts in the city.If approved, the community housing levy would allow city commissioners to levy up to seven mills annually, which would cost the owner of a $364,000 home almost $34 annually could raise $9.5 million over ten years.Under the proposed ballot measure, city commissioners would vote annually on how many mills to levy for community housing, with a cap of seven. City officials say the funds could go to a range of uses, such as helping developers defray costs for infrastructure or land. City Manager Jeff Mihelich said the funds could be used to “buy down” market rate housing to make it affordable.“We’re not going to use it to build (houses) at the city itself, but we’re going to try to get the private sector involved to do it because they’re better at that than we are, candidly,” Mihelich said. “If we can give them some money to help move their project along, then they can, in turn, add that to their balance sheet and find a way to do affordable housing.”Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham, who first suggested the measure be looked at for this year’s ballot, said the city has looked at other options to fund housing projects.Most of them are illegal under state law, including inclusionary zoning, which requires developers to sell a certain percentage of homes at an affordable rate or pay cash in lieu.Bozeman had inclusionary zoning for three years until it was outlawed this spring by the Montana Legislature.The policy led to the development of some affordable homes, but also funneled money into the community housing fund, which in the past has been used to fund projects like the preservation of affordable units at the Boulevard Apartments and Darlinton Manor and an affordable housing project behind Lowe’s.“As soon as that tool went away, we didn’t have that source of revenue to incentivize affordable housing. So that’s really what the levy is, it’s to replace our inclusionary zoning tool to create some revenue to incentivize affordable housing,” Mihelich said. Cunningham noted that although city commissioners voted to allocate five mills in this year’s budget to the community housing fund, which nets it $721,495, the levy would create a dedicated funding source that would separate it from other needs in the city’s budget“Each year, the commission is faced with how much can we fund this community housing fund, and each year it’s a different answer. But every year the community housing fund has to compete with other major departments of the city for funding,” Cunningham said. “The fund exists, the fund is doing excellent work in the community but the fund is not reliable or sustainable.”Cunningham said each commissioner might have a different idea about what the funds could be used for if the levy passes, but said the “biggest bang for our buck” is grants to help affordable and missing middle housing projects come out of the ground.The city could also look at establishing a revolving loan fund with the levy revenue, Cunningham said, which has the potential to grow the funds over time.Heather Grenier, CEO of the Human Resources Development Council, said the money levied could also be used to leverage other funds available for housing projects on the federal level, some of which require a local match.Grenier said the most acute need right now is for rental units affordable for people in lower income brackets.Grenier said HRDC has predicted that if the measure passes and seven mills are levied over at least the next five years, the levy would help develop 900 homes and impact over 5,000 people.“A lot of the tools that other communities use, like a real estate transfer tax, is not legal ... so we have to look to local solutions,” Grenier said. “Rents are escalating so quickly, inventory is so low, whether for purchase or for rent. We’re really seeing an impact on every business in this community because it’s impacting our workforce and we’re losing critical components of our local economy, and we’ve got to do something.”The affordable housing levy question will appear on the ballot next to to others — a bond to fund the relocation of fire station #2 to the Montana State University campus and a recreation facilities renovation bond that would fund repairs at the Lindley Center, Bogert Pool and the Swim Center.Altogether, the three ballot items would total out to 12.24 mills and cost the owner of a $364,000 home $58.88 annually. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. 