Bozeman city commissioners will consider next month text amendments that city staff members hope will give developers looking to build denser — and hopefully cheaper — housing a little wiggle room.
The so-called “departures for housing creation” are intended to give city planners the authority to be flexible with certain code standards for home construction.
The goal, Senior Planner Tom Rogers said during a Community Development Board meeting this week, is not to allow developers to drastically shirk city standards but to “smooth the edges” if it helps another dwelling unit be built.
The Community Development Board voted this week to recommend the departures to city commissioners, though with some debate over what the impact would be on neighboring properties.
City commissioners are planning to take up the departures early next month.
Departures can apply to things like accessory dwelling units, lot coverage, setback, heights, smaller lot sizes, fewer parking spaces and flexibility with open space requirements, according to the city.
Criteria to approve the departures includes that it creates “at least one more home than would otherwise be possible,” and that the purpose of the standards is still met.
According to a city document on the proposal, “the intent of this amendment is to make it easier to construct homes, especially a broader variety of types of homes, and in areas that are already developed.”
Rogers noted the departures may not lead to huge results.
“Changing zoning regulations may have limited effect on affordability and final product cost … we’ll keep doing everything that we can in the city’s power to encourage the development of housing,” Rogers said, noting the high cost of construction. “We hope that this may make a small dent, not to be doom and gloom, but we’ll keep trying.”
The departures don’t target a specific price range, Interim Community Development Director Anna Bentley said, but rather have the goal of increasing housing supply.
The proposed ordinance does specifically call out “missing middle” housing, Rogers noted.
A few Community Development Board members questioned how the city plans to take into account impacts the departures may have on neighboring properties.
“These are incremental. They are not designed to obliterate the existing context that is going on within the neighborhood and the community,” Rogers said. “They are fairly minor.”
The board also unanimously approved an amendment that allows for accessory dwelling units on any lots that are in areas where they are permitted, regardless of the lot size.
The proposed departures are the first in a few policy discussions the city is planning to have related to affordable housing. City staff are working on a new affordable housing ordinance after the Montana Legislature outlawed the policy at the core of Bozeman’s former ordinance in 2021.
The city is also planning to propose a new planned unit development process — which essentially allows developers to get around some city standards if they can provide enough public benefits — to focus on housing affordability.
There is also an overhaul of the unified development code on the docket for the city.
“It is one small piece of a much larger effort,” Rogers said of the proposed departures.