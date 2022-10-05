Downtown business owners filled the Bozeman City Commission chambers Tuesday evening in anticipation of a discussion about implementing paid parking in the business core.
But just about an hour later, they all filed out without the commission discussion ever taking place after Mayor Cyndy Andrus moved to delay the scheduled parking work session.
The question of whether to put parking meters back in downtown Bozeman was reintroduced earlier this year during a work session in February.
In the months since, the city has determined where a second parking garage could be built and worked on other issues, like what an employee parking program could look like and how residential permit parking areas near the downtown could be established.
Before the agenda item was moved, the commission was set to provide direction to city staff on Tuesday on whether to continue with the paid parking proposal and next steps.
Andrus said the suggestion to delay the discussion came from Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham, who sent a memo before the meeting laying out a plan to convene a group of people with a stake in downtown to come up with their own parking solutions.
Cunningham said after the meeting that he had heard from a few business owners that they felt their opinions were not being taken into account by the city.
“I think we as a commission can’t just say ‘we know better,’ we need to hear this input and factor this into our decision making,” Cunningham said. “They’re the ones most directly impacted by it, I think we have to make sure that we go above and beyond to get input from them, not just reaction to our plan, but ideas that they may have.”
Ellie Staley, the executive director of the Downtown Bozeman Partnership, said on Wednesday she didn’t anticipate the discussion would be moved, but thinks it was the right call.
Staley said it is important that things that could come along with paid parking, like an employee parking program, be laid out fully before any final decisions are made.
“I think what we’ve learned is that having our downtown community involved in the direct details and solutions behind paid parking is really, really important,” Staley said.
Staley said she was set to meet with city staff to set up the working group of downtown business owners this week. City Manager Jeff Mihelich said during the meeting that he expects the timeline for the group to work and return to the commission would be 30 to 45 days.
Several business owners did speak during the general public comment period during the meeting, including Kelly Wiseman, the general manager of the Bozeman Community Food Co-Op.
Wiseman said he wouldn’t be opposed to paid parking during the summer months when tourists stream through Bozeman, but cautioned that paid parking could burden downtown businesses and change the feel of the business district.
“If more costs push local businesses out of downtown to the west or to the northwest, we will have corporate players move in,” Wiseman said.
Commissioner Christopher Coburn, who said he wasn’t opposed to delaying the discussion, noted that further engagement might not mean a different outcome.
“If you feel like what you’re saying to us (is) not changing our minds about how we feel about parking or really any issue, it does not mean that we’re not hearing you…. it just means simply that we might have differing opinions and different scope of our lens than you might,” Coburn said.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.