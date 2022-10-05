Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Downtown business owners filled the Bozeman City Commission chambers Tuesday evening in anticipation of a discussion about implementing paid parking in the business core.

But just about an hour later, they all filed out without the commission discussion ever taking place after Mayor Cyndy Andrus moved to delay the scheduled parking work session.

The question of whether to put parking meters back in downtown Bozeman was reintroduced earlier this year during a work session in February.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.