The city is considering passing a resolution to sign onto a decades-old convention aimed at gender equity and eliminating all forms of discrimination against women, and activists involved hope the move will be about more than just words.
The Convention to Eliminate All Forms of Discrimination against Women was signed in 1979 by several countries through United Nations, but the United States was not a signatory. The convention, referred to by the acronym CEDAW, has spread around the country in the decades since through resolutions and ordinances passed by municipal governments.
In Bozeman, the local initiative is a few years old. A group first formed about three years ago to push the city to adopt the convention, which prioritizes gathering data on gender equity, creating an action plan based on that data and then following up with accountability measures.
The effort remained alive in the years since, but has recently gained more traction. The Bozeman City Commission approved it as one of their top priorities for the next two years, and are set to consider the resolution at a meeting in early April.
Jan Strout, a co-leader of the CEDAW effort, said Friday that even though the convention is decades old, she feels it is necessary that the city take up the resolution
“The pandemic has laid bare how diverse … women, girls and people most marginalized, have been suffering, and that there are solutions,” Strout said. “There are many solutions that only require the political will of our leadership to prioritize resources.”
Strout described CEDAW as a “women human rights framework.” During an Economic Vitality Board meeting, city Community Engagement Coordinator Dani Hess said the CEDAW framework aligns well with the city’s ongoing inclusivity and equity work.
That work began in 2020 and includes a wide range of action items, including an equity indicators analysis which studied gaps in experiences of people of different races, ethnicities, genders and other identities in Bozeman
Strout emphasized that CEDAW focuses on “action research,” or putting the data collected to use.
“So it’s not studying for studying, its studying for social change, research for social change,” Stroute said. “We want the research for action to change the conditions facing women and girls that keep us unsafe, that keep us economically insecure, and keep us unhealthy.”
Strout said their group is supportive of the resolution, but have some concerns, and are asking that the city review the equity indicators study for any gaps that might exist, create more inclusive language to make under-represented people more visible, and strengthen the resolution to meet the CEDAW requirements.
The group also suggested edits, including one to recognize of the epidemic of Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women.
The Economic Vitality Board voted to recommend the resolution, and added an amendment to change the phrasing to be more inclusive to non-binary people. City Manager Jeff Mihelich said city staff will include the change to the draft resolution before presenting it to city commission.