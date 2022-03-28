The opening of the Public Safety Center on North Rouse Avenue in Bozeman has been delayed about three months until the late summer.
Originally slated to open this spring, the projected opening date for the under-construction facility that will house the Bozeman Police Department, a fire station, courts and prosecution and victim’s service offices is now Aug. 1.
“I say Aug 1. with every single finger I have crossed,” Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn said on Monday.
Supply chain issues have caused delays for the project, including long delays in getting large glass window panes delivered that will feature prominently on the eastern side of the building along Rouse Avenue, as well as at the two entrances, one on Oak Street and the other closer to Tamarack Street.
Those have arrived and are being installed, but other materials are still held up, like special ceiling tiles for the courtrooms.
“We have dealt with our fair share of supply chain issues … but we are working through them,” Winn said.
Still, on Monday things were humming along at the 96,000-square-foot facility.
Construction workers were working on the plaza for the entrance outside the building, electrical wires are being routed in the ceiling and large, red pieces that will form the engine bay doors for the fire station sit in the parking lot awaiting installation.
The building is being worked on from south to north, Winn said, meaning that the rooms on the southern end of the building are closer to being done than the rooms on the northern side.
The building is oriented so the entrance to the police department and courts offices will be accessed from a parking lot on Tamarack and Rouse and the fire department will have public access from a smaller entrance on Rouse and Oak.
At that end of the building, some cabinetry is already being installed and walls are being painted. The lobby, which will feature a security checkpoint and a front desk protected by bullet-proof glass, is surrounded by glass windows looking out onto Rouse Avenue.
“People who are going to court or in the police department are usually not having a good day,” Winn said. “So we want this building to feel open and safe for them, so that’s why there’s lots of light.”
The building is also designed to minimize interactions between those accused of crimes and victims, judges and jury members. There is a victim services’ office, in addition to a secure holding room for people awaiting trial, with a dedicated elevator.
“In the current space they can actually pass each other in the hall, and that’s not a good thing,” Winn said.
Other things make the building unique, like a 252-kilowatt solar display that will be installed and a heating and cooling system called “energy recovery ventilation” that will essentially remove cold from air being exhausted in the summer, and heat from air in the winter to reuse the energy.
The building is also being designed to withstand disasters and operate for 72 hours without electricity or gas. To that end, there are buried propane tanks on the site and a generator. It is also built with gaps in between parts of the building so that the entire facility is separated into four chunks.
The separations will allow for each part of the building to shake independently in the event of an earthquake, Winn said. Wires, cables and pipes that traverse the gaps are built to bend and move with the movement of an earthquake.
“This building was designed to withstand seismic codes for this area and not only not collapse but continue to operate which is the key,” Winn said.