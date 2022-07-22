Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Despite supply chain issues that have bedeviled it for months, the Bozeman Public Safety Center is still expected to open this summer.

Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn said Wednesday that while construction of the actual building is wrapping up, supply chain issues are holding up deliveries of some electronic equipment.

Those include electronic door systems and audio-visual equipment for the courtrooms.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.