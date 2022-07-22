Despite supply chain issues that have bedeviled it for months, the Bozeman Public Safety Center is still expected to open this summer.
Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn said Wednesday that while construction of the actual building is wrapping up, supply chain issues are holding up deliveries of some electronic equipment.
Those include electronic door systems and audio-visual equipment for the courtrooms.
Winn said despite the supply chain delays, he still estimates that the building will open sometime in August.
That timeline is delayed from the original spring opening promised when the building’s construction began, but supply chain issues that have roiled construction nationwide have affected the safety center project.
“This is going very, very well and everything is going according to plan. It’s just a little slower than we have hoped because of the nature of the world,” Winn said.
Delayed materials include the audio-visual systems and fire alarm annunciators, Winn said. The city is trying to work through which equipment will be necessary for the building to open, and which they can do without at first.
“I don’t want to paint too dire a picture but those are important things and we’re making progress figuring out solutions and workarounds to them,” Winn said. “All those systems are going to make this thing work, operate and be safe for the people in it and be safe for the public. We have to make sure all those are installed and operating properly.”
A contractor is going through the building to double check the quality of the air and other systems in a process called “commissioning.” Winn said the city also has a punch list of items to double check before construction can be considered complete that they are working through.
Things like final painting, flooring and landscaping work are going on.
The furniture contractor is already on site installing office furniture, Winn said.
The city plans to have a public open house for the building, Winn said, before city offices move in.
The Public Safety Center will hold the city police department’s offices, a fire station, several courtrooms and the city attorney’s and victim services offices. The $36 million price tag building was approved by voters in 2018 with a levy.
It is the biggest city project of its kind, Winn said.
“In terms of a facility like this, this is the biggest building construction project that the city has ever undertaken,” Winn said.
