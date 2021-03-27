After months of being closed to patrons, the Bozeman Public Library is scheduled to reopen next week for in-person service.
The library
closed its interior operations to the public in November, when COVID-19 cases surged in Gallatin County. Assistant Director Kit Stephenson said library staff have been monitoring the weekly county reports on cases and made the decision to reopen after seeing numbers lower than the high points this past fall.
The library is scheduled to reopen at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, March 30.
Although the library will be open again, there will still be no public seating.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
“Knowing that we were able to do it safely before and with the social distancing and mask requirements, we felt that it was a good time to open back up,” Stephenson said.
In a letter on the library’s website, Director Susan Gregory said the library has the expectation of staying open in the future. This reopening will look similar to operations in the fall.
The library is planned to be open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Both floors will be open and computers will be available for 30-minute time slots, according to library plans. Meeting and study rooms and other public seating will remain closed.
The Bozeman Public Library plans to reopen its computer lab on the second floor on a reduced scale to ensure social distancing.
Rachel Leathe/Chronicle
Curbside pickup, which the library ramped up when it closed in November, will continue, Stephenson said, though it will shift from the side entrance to the Main Street entrance.
Capacity will also be limited, though Stephenson said the number of people allowed inside at any given time may fluctuate. Masks will be required, as will social distancing.
Nora Shelly can be reached at
nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.