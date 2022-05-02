Bozeman Public Library has plans to remodel parts of its 16-year-old building on East Main Street to expand its services.
Though the planned $5.6 million remodel won’t increase the building’s square footage, it will allow for a host of new offerings, Director Susan Gregory said.
A major piece of the planned renovations is the addition of two instruction rooms on the first floor, one of which will be a technology lab and another that will have kitchen space and equipment for other hands-on activities.
The library is also planning to add a recording studio, more meeting rooms and quiet study spaces, as well as a central hub area for people to gather.
There are also planned improvements to the community room on the first floor, including adding in audio visual equipment.
The library has raised $5.2 million behind the scenes for the project, and is opening up the fundraising campaign to the general public to raise the remaining $400,000, kicking off with a goal to raise $50,000 during the Give Big Gallatin Valley fundraising drive this week.
Gregory said they are tentatively hoping for construction to start late this summer, though she noted that supply chain issues and labor shortages could push the start back.
The work will be done in two phases, with a goal of disrupting current services as little as possible, Gregory said.
Gregory said they started to hear patron comments about eight or nine years ago that some spaces in the library were overcrowded.
When planning the renovations, they took into account changing library trends nationwide, which focus on creating gathering and learning spaces.
While some thought increasingly widely available technology would mean most people would stop using the library, Gregory said they’ve discovered “people want to be alone, together.”
“I think people who don’t understand that contemporary public libraries are sort of gathering spaces are probably people who haven’t been in a library recently,” Gregory said.
“Why do people take their laptop to a coffee shop, right? A lot of people will come here, they don’t necessarily want to talk to the person at the next table, but they want to be in a space with people.”
The library held a few public meetings to get input on the renovations. Foundation Development and Communications Manager Jen Shoemaker said people were enthusiastic about the instruction rooms and additional meeting rooms.
Some were also concerned that the focus on gathering spaces would take away an important aspect of a library: quiet. Shoemaker said they are renovating quiet study and reading areas.
“There’s going to be acoustic modifications of the building to make sure that it stays a quiet place for the people who like quiet, at the same time allowing other people to gather,” Shoemaker said.
The second floor reading room is intended to be one of the quiet spaces, Gregory said.
Gregory said the idea is to return to an earlier concept of libraries as community centers.
“We’re not a university archive. That’s a different kind of library with a different mission,” Gregory said. “Our hope is that by bringing this level of different kinds of activities, not only are we going to engage the people who already use the library but we’re also hoping we will attract more people.”