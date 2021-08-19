Bozeman Public Library plans $4.5 million expansion By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Aug 19, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 6 Buy Now Savai Toler checks his phone on the second floor of the Bozeman Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. A major expansion of the library is planned, with much of the work focused on the north side of the building. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now People work on computers on the second floor of the Bozeman Public Library on Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. A major expansion of the library is planned, with much of the work focused on the north side of the building. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Buy Now A student studies in a nook on the second floor of the Bozeman Public Library Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. A major expansion of the library is planned, with much of the work focused on the north side of the building. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A major expansion to the Bozeman Public Library is in the works as the city tries to keep up with growing demand for services.The library has been contemplating the idea of expanding the building for a few years, director Susan Gregory said. It has become increasingly clear that additional and larger meeting rooms are needed to accommodate increased crowds and needs for meeting spaces, Gregory said.The $4.5 million project would include changes on both floors of the building, Gregory said, including expansions to the Montana Room upstairs and the community room on the first floor. Plans also call for adding two lab-type activity rooms on the first floor that could be used for activities like instrument lessons or cooking classes. Library staff are also working to move the coffee shop, which now sits just inside the north entrance, further into the building, Gregory said.“Our goal with this project, which we’re calling Bozeman Public Library Forward, is to absolutely continue to grow our library services as the Bozeman community grows,” she said. “That’s the goal, to stay on top of the growth.”Janay Johnson, director of the Bozeman Public Library Foundation, said while the library is trying to keep pace with the city’s growth, it is also trying to add more services that people now expect out of libraries.“They’re not just places to come and get a book anymore, they’re also places to be together with friends, to learn new things, to do hands-on, creative activities — so we’re just trying to evolve along with the changing uses of libraries,” Johnson said.The library is looking at the project as an expansion rather than a major remodeling or renovation, Gregory said. The plan is to keep the library open as much as possible during construction, which could begin as early as next year, and to keep the façade of the building intact. The downtown location was built in 2006.There will be opportunities for public input into the plans before construction starts, Gregory said.The library is not planning to use any public funds for the project, Gregory said. It already has about $3.5 million in funds for the project, which Johnson said came from some capital reserves and a $2 million gift.The foundation has not started a fundraising campaign yet to close the gap, but will likely do so in the fall, Johnson said.The library also has plans to expand to the west side of Bozeman, which Gregory said remains unaffected by the downtown expansion.The city has talked about adding a library branch on the west side of Bozeman, potentially paired with a parks and recreation facility, but no firm plans are in place. Gregory noted that a new branch would involve significantly higher costs than an expansion."We do recognize that need and that is very much in the planning for the next couple of years," Gregory said. 