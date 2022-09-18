A renovation project at the Bozeman Public Library’s 16-year-old facility is expected to start at the end of the month.
Construction on the project will start on Sept. 30, when the second floor of the library will close. Much of the first floor of the library will close to the public on Oct. 17.
Library Director Susan Gregory said Friday that they are planning to move some of their collection to the community room in the building’s lobby for people to browse, including the “most wanted” books section.
The library is also planning to put computers in another room on the first floor for people to use.
The first phase of construction will keep the second floor closed until January, and the first floor until February. According to a city press release, people will be able to place holds on adult nonfiction books, biographies and world language books.
The library is putting books into storage during the closures, Gregory said.
The library will not be offering holds for adult fiction, DVDs, audio books or the teen collection, according to the library’s web page about the construction.
The children’s room will remain open, and will include a “pop-up” collection of books for teens.
“Our goal is to maintain our regular schedule, so having said that, the only time that we would be closed would be if there was a safety concern and it would be for a very brief time,” Gregory said.
Construction is split into two phases and is expected to take until fall of 2023, according to a press release from the city.
The project includes adding in two “lab” spaces; one for interactive classes like cooking lessons and the other for technology equipment like a 3D-printer and a small recording studio.
Plans also include renovating the community room and adding more small meeting rooms as well as a new hub to serve as a gathering spot.
The $5.4 million project is being funded almost entirely through private fundraising. Gregory said the city has kicked in about $450,000. The library foundation is “closing in” on the final $150,000 in fundraising, Gregory said.
“We have been in the planning phase of this project for, gosh a couple of years, so all of us are excited and ready to get started,” Gregory said. “We know that it will be messy and sometimes chaotic but we also know that when the construction is done that the library is going to have even more to offer the public.”
