Bozeman Library Renovations
Visitors walk into the Bozeman Public Library on May 2, 2022.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A renovation project at the Bozeman Public Library’s 16-year-old facility is expected to start at the end of the month.

Construction on the project will start on Sept. 30, when the second floor of the library will close. Much of the first floor of the library will close to the public on Oct. 17.

Library Director Susan Gregory said Friday that they are planning to move some of their collection to the community room in the building’s lobby for people to browse, including the “most wanted” books section.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

