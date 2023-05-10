The organizers behind Bozeman’s first pride week in recent years are hoping people of all ages and identities can find an event they can connect with.
Bozeman Pride starts on May 15 and continues with evening events throughout the week, including a queer comedy show and neon party on Friday, and a “pride stroll,” resource fair, block party and drag shows on Saturday.
The events are being organized by local drag performer group Countship of the Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana. Organizer Anita Shadow, who is going by her drag name, said she thinks it has been over a decade since there were formal pride events in Bozeman.
Shadow said they are hoping to provide a space for queer people to celebrate, but to also include everybody.
“We really wanted to try and find as many ways as we could to pop inclusion into pride as possible,” Shadow said. “It’s for our community, but it’s for our allies too … there’s people out there who aren’t queer who want to know how they can better support the queer community.”
Other events planned include a sexual health workshop hosted by Bridgercare on Tuesday and a “how to be an ally” workshop on Wednesday hosted by Biome Slowcraft. Shadow said they are also planning a pizza party for middle school-aged kids and a “prom” event for high schoolers, as well as a story hour at Country Bookshelf on Saturday.
Though there are nightly events planned throughout the week, Shadow said Saturday is the focal point. Since they weren’t able to shut down Main Street for a parade, Shadow said they had an idea for a “pride stroll” instead, modeled after Art Walks that take place downtown in the summer.
“Our idea is really to turn downtown Bozeman into as much of a pride festival and as much of a celebration as we can without being able to close down all of Main Street,” Shadow said. “It has really warmed my heart to see how supportive those downtown businesses are and also how happy they are to see something finally happening for the queer community.”
The stroll is planned to start at 10:30 a.m. in front of the Bozeman Public Library, where Shadow said speakers are lined up. Then, people can disperse downtown, where some businesses are having specials for the stroll and a “resource fair” is planned for Soroptimist Park.
ON Bozeman Avenue, a block party with music and a family-friendly drag show is planned from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. A story hour is also scheduled for Country Bookshelf at 12 p.m.
Later in the day, two 18+ drag shows are scheduled at the Eagles. The earlier show will be dry, Shadow said. Two drag brunches are planned for The Bay Bar and Grille on Sunday to round out the weekend.
Shadow is also working with other LGBTQ+ organizations in town, including Queer Bozeman which is putting on an event called a “New Moon Circle’’ on Thursday. City Commissioner Christopher Coburn, who co-runs Queer Bozeman, said the event will be a space for people to share stories.
The group is also planning to have a table at the resource fair on Saturday. Coburn said the event is sorely needed for Bozeman.
“I think it’s really important for queer people, but also just people who live in Bozeman generally, to be a part of the joy and fun and meaningful parts of the queer experience,” Coburn said. “Especially on the heels of a really devastating legislative session, I think it’s going to be more powerful and more needed than it has been in a really long time.”