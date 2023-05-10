Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

The organizers behind Bozeman’s first pride week in recent years are hoping people of all ages and identities can find an event they can connect with.

Bozeman Pride starts on May 15 and continues with evening events throughout the week, including a queer comedy show and neon party on Friday, and a “pride stroll,” resource fair, block party and drag shows on Saturday.

The events are being organized by local drag performer group Countship of the Imperial Sovereign Court of the State of Montana. Organizer Anita Shadow, who is going by her drag name, said she thinks it has been over a decade since there were formal pride events in Bozeman.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.