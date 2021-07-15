The Bozeman Police Department welcomed three new hires, celebrated promotions and doled out service awards to officers and detectives at a Thursday afternoon ceremony at the Bozeman Public Library.
“He’s very people-focused,” Veltkamp said of Knight. “That’s definitely one of his strong points.”
Knight has been a patrol officer, a detective captain, a support services captain and more during his 21-year law enforcement career.
Veltkamp, who served as interim chief during a nationwide search before being selected, was formally acknowledged as police chief by City Manager Jeff Mihelich.
And three new officers — Coby Ybarra, Bryan Harvey and Adam Ratcliffe — were sworn into the department by the city manager.
The trio were chosen from a pool of more than 160 applicants, said Veltkamp, and were selected both for their experience and for the character they showed during the more than six month long hiring process.
“We take a very critical look at who we’re bringing into this community, who can meet the needs of this community,” Veltkamp said. That’s especially important when considering lateral transfers, or applicants who would be transferring from another law enforcement agency, he said — the right person can always be trained, but character isn’t something that can be taught.
Ybarra worked in law enforcement for several years and is a transfer from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office in California, where he worked mainly in detention. Ratcliffe comes from the San Diego County Sheriff’s Office, where he’s worked since 2015 as a detention officer, a sheriff’s deputy and a traffic investigator. Harvey comes from the opposite coast, having spent more than 10 years working in the same precinct with the New York City Police Department.
With the help of the nominating officers and detectives, Veltkamp also handed out awards to a handful of officers and detectives. Those awards included several distinguished service awards and multiple Lifesaver Awards for law enforcement who had responded to a narcotics overdose, a cardiac arrest and other medical emergencies and whose actions at those events helped save the lives of the people involved.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651.