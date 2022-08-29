It may take months to move evidence from the Law and Justice Center to the Public Safety Center.
But Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp is optimistic most of the department will be moved into the brand-new Public Safety Center by Friday.
The Bozeman Public Safety Center, at 901 N. Rouse Ave., will open to the public with a formal ribbon cutting on Sept. 16.
Officers started to move personal belongings, claim lockers and get acquainted with the new department on Monday. The department will officially begin the move on Wednesday.
Other departments, including Bozeman Municipal Courts, already began the move on Monday.
Veltkamp hopes to be operating out of the new department by Friday and open to the public on Sept. 6, ahead of the building’s grand opening.
The new Bozeman Police Department is up-to-date and has plenty of space for the department of 85.
“It’s a great feeling to have it come to fruition,” Veltkamp said.
BPD has been at the Law & Justice Center on South 16th Avenue since 1994, when it outgrew its downtown department at 30 N. Rouse Ave.
BPD then outgrew its space at the Law & Justice Center years ago, Veltkamp said. BPD will retain a substation at the Law & Justice Center and Veltkamp said he offered space in the Public Safety Center for the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office to use as a substation.
It’ll take some work before the building is fully moved into and officers and administrative employees get familiarized with the new department.
There’s a long list of improvements for the department, but some highlights include a state-of-the-art evidence room, conference rooms, private interview rooms, upgraded locker rooms, a fitness center and a training room — the department did not have a space for training at the Law and Justice Center.
“It’s going to be a huge change just in what it feels like to come to work and I hope that providing a better facility for all the officers helps them to do a better job in the community and that we can attract better applicants,” he said.
But there are little details too that Veltkamp is excited about, like a cork board where thank yous, cards or notes from Bozeman residents can be displayed and a community room that is open to the public.
While the Public Safety Center is chock-full of new technology and improvements, Veltkamp said the biggest change will be the room to grow.
“We now have the room for each purpose,” he said. “... We have a lunchroom, which seems funny but we haven’t had that in the past.”
There’s extra space in the department for future and thoughtful growth for support and information services and detectives.
Most of all, Veltkamp said it’s something to be proud of and said he was thankful for the support from Bozeman residents in making their “dream home” a reality.
“I’ve been amazed at how many people have approached even me and said they’re happy we have a new facility,” he said. “This wouldn’t have happened without the community support and we’re very grateful.”
