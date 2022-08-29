Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

It may take months to move evidence from the Law and Justice Center to the Public Safety Center.

But Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp is optimistic most of the department will be moved into the brand-new Public Safety Center by Friday.

The Bozeman Public Safety Center, at 901 N. Rouse Ave., will open to the public with a formal ribbon cutting on Sept. 16.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Juliana Sukut can be reached at 406-582-2630 or jsukut@dailychronicle.com

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.