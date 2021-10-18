Bozeman Police conduct reviews of September arrest, but findings not yet public By Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Melissa Loveridge Chronicle Staff Writer Author email Oct 18, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now A row of Bozeman Police Department squad cars are parked outside the Law and Justice Center on Friday, Oct. 15, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. The Bozeman Police Department has conducted two different reviews to determine if its officers acted appropriately during a September arrest, but the findings from those reviews have not yet been made public.Police Chief Jim Veltkamp confirmed Monday afternoon that the department has completed a review board review and an internal investigation of a use of force incident on Sept. 12 when three police officers were filmed pinning a woman to the ground during an arrest.Veltkamp said once the reports are finalized — which includes being reviewed by the city attorney and the police department's human resources office — he'll be able to share a synopsis of the findings with the public. But he likely will not be able to share specific personnel issues, including if disciplinary action or remedial training is recommended. Veltkamp said he has seen a draft of the findings of the review board, but has not yet seen a more detailed version.“I haven’t gone into detail, but the draft I read was enough to say ‘yeah, we should do an internal into this,’” he said. “I want to take a look at (the incident) and make sure that we’re taking appropriate action.”The review board was made up of three sergeants in the department and looks broadly at an incident. The internal investigation is led by a police captain and deals with personnel involved in an incident. The department does not plan to initiate an external investigation.“A review board is conducted more from a training and an objective standpoint,” Veltkamp said.“An internal investigation, which is something that we have to do occasionally, is looking at it more from a personnel perspective.” The review board was convened because Veltkamp determined from the use of force report from the incident that the circumstances of the arrest needed to be looked into. Bozeman Police Department officers are required to complete use of force reports anytime they use a level of force above the lowest levels, which include being somewhere in uniform and putting someone in handcuffs.The review and investigation were looking into the way three officers acted during a September arrest of a woman accused of mooning people in downtown Bozeman. Three officers — Officer Andrew Kappler, Officer Ryan Jeppson and Officer Zachary Garfield — detained a woman on the afternoon of Sunday, Sept. 12.The 6-minute-and-30-second-long video of the arrest taken by a bystander and shared with the Chronicle shows the officers pinning the woman to the ground for several minutes, during which one officer puts his knee on her head and jaw to hold her to the ground. Provided to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle Veltkamp said the officers were holding the woman because they were waiting for a sergeant to arrive with a WRAP restraint, a device used to restrain a person to prevent them from hurting themselves or others during transportation. Arresting documents said the woman had slipped out of handcuffs.Two bystanders who did not know each other both told the Chronicle that the woman was punched by an officer while others held her on the ground. One of the bystanders did know the woman.In the video provided to the Chronicle, a bystander is heard saying, “I saw one of you hit this woman in the face.” The officer in the center — whose identity is unclear in the video — says, “Yeah, I did.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 