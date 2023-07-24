Let the news come to you

Bozeman Police arrested 18 people over three days and charged them with prostitution-related offenses.

According to court documents for several of those arrested, officers posted advertisements online for prostitution and communicated with people who responded to set up a time and location to meet up. When the people who responded to the advertisement showed up at the meeting, they were met with officers and arrested.

According to a news release from the city, 18 people were arrested from July 20 to July 22 as part of the investigation. They have been charged with 18 counts of patronizing a prostitute, five counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, one count of resisting arrest and one count of patronizing a victim of sex trafficking for a child victim.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

