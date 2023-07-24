Bozeman Police arrested 18 people over three days and charged them with prostitution-related offenses.
According to court documents for several of those arrested, officers posted advertisements online for prostitution and communicated with people who responded to set up a time and location to meet up. When the people who responded to the advertisement showed up at the meeting, they were met with officers and arrested.
According to a news release from the city, 18 people were arrested from July 20 to July 22 as part of the investigation. They have been charged with 18 counts of patronizing a prostitute, five counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, one count of resisting arrest and one count of patronizing a victim of sex trafficking for a child victim.
One of the arrested, Mark Nahorniak, has been employed as an assistant football coach at Bozeman High School. According to court documents, Nahorniak allegedly sent a photo of himself to the officer impersonating a prostitute where he was wearing a Bozeman High School football 2022 sweatshirt. Nahorniak was cited for a first offense of patronizing a prostitute, according to court documents.
Superintendent Casey Bertram said in a press release that Nahorniak was hired in 2019 but is not employed with the district outside of his role as an assistant football coach. Nahorniak is suspended pending investigation, according to the release.
Another one of the 18 arrested is Brian Heck, who was cited for patronizing a prostitute as a first offense, according to court documents. Heck served as a Belgrade School District trustee and was elected in 2022. Heck’s address in his 2022 campaign filing with the Commission of Political Practices matches the addressed listed for Heck in court documents.
Belgrade School Board Chair Holly Murray announced in a news release Monday that Heck had resigned his position effective July 21.
According to court documents Joshua Cook of Belgrade allegedly told the undercover officer he was interested in her 15-year-old sister as well. Cook was charged with one count of patronizing a victim of sex trafficking for a child victim in addition to a first offense of patronizing a prostitute.
Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil said Monday that human trafficking has been a priority issue for the department recently, but typically have been more “reactive” in their enforcement.
In investigations like these, McNeil said officers can learn from those arrested by asking them questions about what sort of sites they use and who they have dealt with in the past.
“The reason why we conduct an investigation like this is of course to enforce the law, and also to learn a lot about how these offenses are occurring, and other offenses along with it,” McNeil said.
The website officers used has been associated with human trafficking cases across the country, according to court documents.
Bozeman Police worked with the Montana State University Special Victims Unit, the Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Montana Analysis and Technical Information Center.
Anyone in need can reach out to Gallatin County Victim Services at 406-582-2075 or the Montana Human Trafficking Hotline at 833-406-STOP (7867), according to the release.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.