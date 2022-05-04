As much of Montana stares down another dry, hot summer, Bozeman commissioners voted this week to put in place permanent outdoor watering restrictions.
Outdoor watering restrictions that were enacted for the first time last July amid a Stage Two drought brought about an over-20% drop in water use, when half of water use in the city goes towards lawns and landscaping.
The city is proposing to make those watering restrictions a permanent part of life moving forward.
An ordinance passed unanimously Tuesday night restricts outdoor lawn watering to three days a week and to the hours of midnight to 10 a.m. If approved on a final vote — usually a formality — the restrictions would go into effect in mid-June.
The goal of the restrictions is to permanently cut down on water use.
“For many reasons, including drought events, population growth and impacts of climate change, Bozeman is very highly susceptible to water supply reliability challenges,” Water Conservation Program Manager Jessica Ahlstrom said during a commission meeting. “Responsible water management requires active conservation measures, not just in drought but at all times.”
The days watering is permitted will be based on odd and even addresses and will apply to every property hooked up to the city’s water system.
Even-numbered homes will be permitted to water on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday and odd-numbered homes will be allowed to water on Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.
Public parks, private open spaces and street right of ways will be permitted to water on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.
During a discussion on the potential watering restrictions in February, commissioners pushed staff to instead restrict watering to two days a week rather than three.
Ahlstrom said they ended up sticking with three because areas of town with only a couple inches of topsoil, like parts of west Bozeman, require more consistent watering to keep turf grass healthy.
Bozeman also has “clayey” soil, Ahlstrom said, meaning it can take longer to absorb water. Limiting watering to two days a week could cause some to overwater their lawn during the allowable window, leading to runoff.
There are some exceptions built into the ordinance. Trees and other plants besides turf grass can be watered with a hose or watering can outside of the restricted days, and newly installed sod can be watered outside of the restrictions for the first 45 days.
The ordinance would also give the city manager the authority to enact additional watering restrictions in case of a drought, like prohibiting washing your car at home or entirely prohibiting the installation of new landscaping during a drought.
Ahlstrom said the city’s enforcement would focus heavily on education rather than immediate fines or citations.
During last year’s drought declaration, Ahlstrom said the city first talked to people violating the watering restrictions and did not have to pursue any official enforcement.
“Education is paramount for this to be successful,” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said.
In another vote on Tuesday, commissioners affirmed changes to the cities’ drought management plan, which was first passed in 2017 with a provision that it be updated every five years.
The new plan approved by commissioners includes refinements to the city’s drought monitoring tool, which looks at things like snowpack levels, streamflows and other measures to assess drought conditions, and expands the city’s drought management team to include more communication positions.
The plan also gives the city manager the authority to declare a drought, rather than the city commission.
“We really need to be able to take immediate action … really when things get worse, kind of overnight,” Ahlstrom said.
The commission was originally scheduled to vote to declare a Stage One drought on Tuesday, but removed the agenda item due to changing conditions.
Ahlstrom said Wednesday that rain and snowfall in April quickly improved the city’s drought score, which dropped from a 2.5 in the beginning of April, down to a 1.5 and finally to a 0.88.
A Stage One drought would come with a goal of reducing water consumption citywide by 10%. It would include surcharges on water rates, but does not include any mandatory watering restrictions.
Ahlstrom noted the city is not out of the woods yet. The U.S. Drought monitor has southern Gallatin County in a state of extreme drought as of April 28, and much of the northern part of the county in a severe drought.
“We can’t get too comfortable and we might be back in a few weeks making this recommendation,” Ahlstrom said.
Commissioners also voted Tuesday to give the Bozeman fire chief the authority to enact a burn ban.
Under previous procedure, the commission had to vote on the ban. With public noticing and meeting scheduling requirements, Fire Chief Josh Waldo said that sometimes the timing could be a problem.
A burn ban applies to any fire that can’t be turned off with a switch, Waldo said. Propane grills controlled by switches would be allowed under a burn ban, but charcoal grills or fire pits would not be.
“We need to be able to adapt and move pretty quick based on weather forecasts,” Waldo said.