A decades-old playground at Christie Fields in south-central Bozeman is set to get totally redone.
Commissioners earlier this month approved increasing funding by $125,000 to add to the $110,000 already allocated for the project, partially due to inflated construction costs, assistant city manager Anna Rosenberry said, and because the city wants to make the playground more accessible.
“Our desire (is) to incorporate playground features and surfacing to the playground area that will increase accessibility for everyone in the community,” Rosenberry said.
The current playground is about 30 years old, about twice as old as the equipment’s shelf life. The structure causes a high number of citizen complaints to the parks department, Rosenberry said, and is so old that there aren’t replacement parts available for the equipment.
“It’s the most dilapidated playground equipment that we have,” Rosenberry said. “We do hope the new structure can set the standard for playground replacements moving forward.”
The city is proposing to cover the entire play area in synthetic turf, Rosenberry said, which is easier on mobility devices, holds up to the area’s weather, is low maintenance and maintains a more even surface area than other ground cover options.
The turf accounts for about $70,000 in increased costs, parks director Mitch Overton said, adding that the reduction of maintenance and increased accessibility is worth the cost.
“We’re really excited about using this synthetic turf,” Overton said.
The turf has a 10-year lifespan. Several of the playground elements will be able to hold wheelchairs, Overton said, and another piece of equipment is intended to be a “serenity spot” for kids who might want to get away from the noise and chaos of a playground.
“They’re designed to have something for everyone, it’s not designed for persons strictly with disabilities, it’s designed for everybody with integrated play,” Overton said.
Commissioners voted earlier this month to approve the budget increase. Commissioner I-Ho Pomeroy said the community would be appreciative of the new playground.
“We all know our children are our future; they will feel safe while they’re playing happily and having fun,” Pomeroy said.
