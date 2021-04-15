Bozeman is moving to regulate for-rent scooter and bicycle businesses as a growing number of companies in the industry take root in the city.
Both Bird scooters and Bozeman-based Blink Rides plan to operate in the city this summer, said Taylor Lonsdale, city transportation engineer. The so-called “micromobility” transportation options allow people to rent scooters, bikes or other small transportation options from an app, then ride it around and dump it when they’re done.
City commissioners on Tuesday gave preliminary approval to an ordinance clarifying the bikes and scooters are subject to the city’s regulations on vehicles and creating licensing for micromobility businesses.
Rentable scooters have been operating in Bozeman during the summers for a few years. Though Lonsdale said the scooters were previously regulated by city code, the ordinance change clearly defines them as vehicles.
“There is benefit to the city enabling these types of transportation. They are generally energy efficient and increase people’s accessibility and enjoyment of downtown while relieving pressure on parking,” Lonsdale said during the meeting. “It is important that we do what we can to ensure micromobility vehicles are operated in a safe manner.”
Under the new and explicit definition, Lonsdale said micromobility devices will be subject to the city’s codes on vehicles, including rules barring riding on sidewalks and requiring riding in the direction of traffic.
The new licensing provisions include insurance requirements and will likely define what sort of responsibility companies have for the scooters.
The ordinance also institutes license fees. The licenses doesn’t apply to bike shops who rent bicycles or hotels who provide bikes for guests.
A definition for motorized skateboards will also be added to city codes.
The city is furthermore rolling out a pilot plan for scooter parking downtown that will create zones for people to leave the vehicles.
Lonsdale said rides can be ended outside of downtown, but within that area there will be geofencing to limit where the vehicles can be parked.
“Parking the scooters in the downtown is a noticeable problem with scooters at times blocking sidewalks or entrances to businesses,” Lonsdale said. “By providing specifically identified locations, users will understand where to park the scooters.”
While parking locations have not yet been finalized, Lonsdale said the zones will not be limited to a specific micromobility businesses. The city would have the option of expanding the parking zones to different parts of the city in the future, Lonsdale said.
Several commissioners said it is better to regulate rentable scooters than to ban them.
“I think it helps provide … some regulatory structure to this industry and I think that is a good thing, helping reduce some chaos and just making sure that these kind of businesses aren’t slipping through the cracks,” Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or at 406-582-2607.