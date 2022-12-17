A proposal to widen Kagy Boulevard to four lanes near Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman is likely to get more airtime in front of city commissioners next year.
The city first floated the idea of widening Kagy between South Willson and 19th avenues in 2015, but the project has been stalled since then. Over the years, it has also been the subject of criticism from residents who say the project is no longer necessary and should be pushed back in favor of improvements to College Street.
During a city commission meeting earlier this week, City Manager Jeff Mihelich said they are planning to hold a work session discussion about the project in the coming months, which will include discussion on a full-build and scaled down versions of the project.
During that same meeting, city commissioners approved a capital improvement plan that lays out what projects the city plans to fund over the next five years. The plan sets aside $25.4 million for the Kagy project in fiscal years 2025 and 2026 (though the city only expects to pay for about $6.5 million of that total).
Commissioner Christopher Coburn proposed an amendment, which he later withdrew, to move up planned work to College Street in exchange for moving back the Kagy project. The capital improvement plan indicates the city is targeting fiscal year 2027 to start designing potential College Street improvements. The actual work is unscheduled in the plan.
The city is also planning to try to get more public input on the Kagy project, Mihelich said.
“We really haven’t done engagement on Kagy in a meaningful way in the last five years,” Mihelich said.
The city commission last discussed the project in 2021, when two out of five commissioners said they’d like to see alternatives for the project.
Transportation and Engineering Director Nick Ross said this week that the current design parameters include widening the road between 19th and Willson to four lanes, adding in roundabouts at 7th and 11th avenues and grade-separated bicycle and pedestrian lanes, Ross said.
Ross said the city is trying to do its due diligence on the project, including updated traffic studies and pre-design work. Ross noted there are several large development projects planned close to the Kagy corridor, which will bring hundreds of more housing units to the area.
Making sure they don’t overestimate or underestimate future demand will be important, Ross said.
“We want to make sure we have as much up to date information as possible,” Ross said.
He noted the projects planned for Kagy and College are both proposed to be funded through the same federal funding program, which requires that the city only have one such project going at one time.
“We don’t believe that we would be in a position to begin design efforts on both projects. It it’d be one over the other,” Ross said.
