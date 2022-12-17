Kagy Boulevard Capital Improvement Plan
Kagy Boulevard is shown near 11th Avenue in this 2020 Chronicle file photo.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

A proposal to widen Kagy Boulevard to four lanes near Bobcat Stadium in Bozeman is likely to get more airtime in front of city commissioners next year.

The city first floated the idea of widening Kagy between South Willson and 19th avenues in 2015, but the project has been stalled since then. Over the years, it has also been the subject of criticism from residents who say the project is no longer necessary and should be pushed back in favor of improvements to College Street.

During a city commission meeting earlier this week, City Manager Jeff Mihelich said they are planning to hold a work session discussion about the project in the coming months, which will include discussion on a full-build and scaled down versions of the project.


Nora Shelly

