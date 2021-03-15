The three finalists for the Bozeman Police Chief position are scheduled to be in the city this week for a final round of interviews.
Interim Bozeman Police Chief Jim Veltkamp, Jim Baumstark and Eric Paulson are set to answer questions during a virtual public forum Thursday evening.
The three are vying to replace former Chief Steve Crawford, who retired from the department last year, and were chosen as finalists from a pool of a dozens of candidates. Six applicants were interviewed by city panels in February, including one with Bozeman residents, before the field was narrowed to three.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich is responsible for choosing which candidate to hire. City officials did not specify when a new chief may be hired.
Residents helped shape the job posting during a meeting in November, where attendees said they want a chief who is equipped to manage a growing community, who can work with community partners and who understands the history of biased policing.
Baumstark is a deputy chief of the Asheville Police Department in North Carolina, according to the city, and in the past worked for the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia. He has experience implementing body-worn cameras and with officer de-escalation training programs, and worked in criminal intelligence, gang and human trafficking units. He attended Virginia Tech University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Paulson is a Montana State University graduate and is the deputy chief of police at the Santa Ana Police Department. According to the city, he worked in the past as a patrol officer, field training officer, patrol sergeant, detective and field operations bureau chief, among other positions. Paulson also received training at the FBI National Academy.
Veltkamp joined the Bozeman Police Department in 1999 and has worked as a patrol officer and sergeant, a support services and patrol captain and as a drug detective.
He took over as interim chief this past fall. Veltkamp has worked on projects involving community relations, technology and the rapid growth of the city and the department, according to the city.
The finalists will be asked pre-submitted and live questions during Thursday’s forum. More information is on the city’s website.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.
Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607.