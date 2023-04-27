Let the news come to you

The city of Bozeman now has concept plans for a proposed library branch, rec center and aquatics facility on the west side.

City staff shared the concept designs for the facility — which is planned to be put up for voter approval this fall — at an open house at Gallatin High School on Wednesday.

A handful of people milled around large easels showing a pool and an aquatic play area, an open-concept library space and a spacious central lobby with benches and a gathering space.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com

