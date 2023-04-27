The city of Bozeman now has concept plans for a proposed library branch, rec center and aquatics facility on the west side.
City staff shared the concept designs for the facility — which is planned to be put up for voter approval this fall — at an open house at Gallatin High School on Wednesday.
A handful of people milled around large easels showing a pool and an aquatic play area, an open-concept library space and a spacious central lobby with benches and a gathering space.
On one easel, attendees were invited to leave post-it notes with their thoughts. Most were positive: “Looks like a great space and opportunity!” “Facilities = enhanced quality of life” and “Winter is so long. Citizens will use community space.”
About an hour into the open house, though, two of the notes on the board brought up the elephant in the room: its cost. The project is estimated to cost taxpayers about $98.8 million, in addition to a separate operating levy to run the facility.
“No — it’s beautiful but I’m not interested in raising my taxes by $500,” one note read. The city estimates a $98.8 million bond would cost the average homeowner in the city $266 yearly in property taxes.
“Find other ways to fund it before I vote on it,” another note stated.
City strategic services director Jon Henderson said they are fully aware that this is a big ask. The facility would be the most expensive project the city has ever undertaken.
“We’re looking at costs the way that they are in this valley. It should be to no one’s surprise that we live in a very volatile construction market,” Henderson said. “We’re doing everything we can to maximize shared space, leveraging economies of scale when it comes to mobilizing construction for a shared facility like this.”
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said they estimate that if they were to propose building a library branch separately from a pool and separately from a recreation center, the cost would be double than it would be for all three facilities to share land.
The city has had plans for a west side facility for years. That part of Bozeman has quickly grown while most of the major public facilities — like the library, Swim Center and Bogert Pool and Story Mill Community Center — are east of 19th Avenue.
Mitch Overton, the city’s parks and recreation director, said Wednesday that the city is also stressed for space at some of its current facilities. There are over 900 kids on a waiting list for swim lessons, Overton said.
“We’ve heard loud and clear that we need more indoor recreational opportunities year round,” Overton said.
While some residents have been pushing for more pool space and indoor rec, Assistant Library Director Kit Stephenson said library users have been asking her when they are going to build a west side branch for the entire eight years she’s worked there.
“We’re just trying to respond to the needs of the community,” Overton said. “These types of facilities are a once in every other generation that you do this — a once in every 50 years that you do this.”
The proposed project is tentatively planned for vacant land next to Meadowlark Elementary School and GHS — Henderson said they are still discussing buying the land with the school district.
Henderson said city staff will spend the next few months drilling down cost estimates for both construction and for the operating mill levy, and will bring the proposed ballot language to the city commission this summer.
