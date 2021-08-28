Bozeman planning to host in-person meetings starting in September By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Aug 28, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman City Hall is pictured on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save After a year-and-a-half of virtual meetings, Bozeman City Commissioners are planning a late September return to the commission chambers — at least partially.The city is planning to hold its first hybrid meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 21, Bozeman City Manager Jeff Mihelich said. Another meeting scheduled for Sept. 14 is planned to be the city’s last fully online. There are no commission meetings for the last week of August or the first week of September.Under the hybrid meetings, Mihelich said people will have the option to attend and participate in person or to do the same using WebEx, the city’s meeting platform. Public comment will be taken from both venues, Mihelich said. “We’re of course going to monitor COVID cases, and any recommended guidelines by the CDC or the City-County Health Board or anything like that, so it could change,” Mihelich said. “Right now, we’re shooting for Sept. 21.”The city hasn’t yet decided whether masks will be required at the meetings, Mihelich said. He said it could depend on how many people are in attendance. Also up in the air is whether people giving presentations, like city staff members or developers, will have to attend in person. Mihelich said he’d like to provide the opportunity for both options.As Bozeman’s city manager, Mihelich has only ever done virtual commission meetings — he started in the position in May 2020. But, he’s heard from staff that the virtual meetings have seen notably higher attendance than in-person meetings did.“We didn’t want to give up that (virtual) option because it seems that people really enjoy it,” Mihelich said.While other governmental bodies in the area have already made their return to in-person meetings, Mihelich said the city has delayed a bit in order to upgrade its cable television equipment.“We didn’t think that the production is of decent quality,” Mihelich said. “So we’ve been working on upgrading our equipment and we’re in the process of doing that, so when we go back into the commission chambers and have a hybrid meeting, we want to have a good high quality production.” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Tags Jeff Mihelich September Politics Institutes Work City Option Commissioner Meeting Bozeman City Nora Shelly City government reporter Nora Shelly covers city government for the Chronicle. 