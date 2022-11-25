With projections that Bozeman’s demand for water could outpace its available supply in a little over a decade, the city is looking underground for more resources.
The city is hoping a spot near the Bozeman Sports Park in the northwest corner of the city will work as a place to drill wells to pump groundwater to bolster the city’s supply.
But first, the city will have to do extensive testing and planning to get a permit from the state to pump any groundwater.
Brian Heaston, an engineer with the city, said they have already put together a hydrological model of the groundwater system that showed the area near the sports park could be a good option for a well. Next is to drill a test well and a monitoring well and see how the aquifer does.
The city will test how the aquifer handles pumping out 1,000 gallons of water per minute for a 24-hour period, Heaston said, and also track the impact of that pumping on surface water in the area. Any depletions in surface water related to the well will have to be made up for should the city move forward with applying for a well permit, Heaston said.
To get a permit to pump groundwater, the city will have to put together a mitigation plan showing how they will keep existing water rights holders whole.
“The groundwater test is going to tell us what water bodies, and how much water is coming out of them because of the aquifer testing and the mitigation plan is the document that makes up for that lost water,” Heaston said. “At the end of the day we have to make sure that all the existing water rights ….are not being adversely affected.”
Kathy Olsen, a regional operations manager with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources’ Water Resources Division, said mitigation plans often take the form of acquiring existing surface water rights to make up for any depletions.
Olsen said the typical timeline is up to the applicant - Heaston expects it could take the city three to five years, largely based on how difficult it is to come up with a workable mitigation plan.
“That is a really tough thing to figure out how to do, it's not impossible, it's just really challenging … because of the technical complexities involved, the amount of time required to get through the entire process to the very end,” Heaston said.
Bozeman is in a closed basin, meaning there are no new surface water rights available, so the city could have to use rights it already has or acquire rights from another entity.
The test well is planned to be drilled at a depth of 500 feet, Heaston said. The city is hoping the work can be done next spring.
City commissioners approved earlier this month hiring a contractor, O’Keefe Drilling Company, for $550,850 to do the drilling.
According to Heaston, a 1,000 gallon per minute well pumping continuously would yield 1,600 acre feet of water, which would be enough water to supply 6,000 single-family residences.
The city’s goal is to get a permit for 1,000 gallons per minute, but Heaston said there is a possibility they would apply for a smaller permit depending on how much water they are able to mitigate for.
“Because we have a very real need to secure additional water supply for the future use of this community we’re going to try to get as much as we can depending upon how much we’re able to mitigate for,” Heaston said. “We’re looking for as much water as we can get legally permitted.”
