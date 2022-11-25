Bozeman Sports Park, City Water
Buy Now

Stacks of hay bales sit off of Baxter Lane, near the Bozeman Sports Park on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. The city has identified a spot near the Sports Park to drill a test well.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

With projections that Bozeman’s demand for water could outpace its available supply in a little over a decade, the city is looking underground for more resources.

The city is hoping a spot near the Bozeman Sports Park in the northwest corner of the city will work as a place to drill wells to pump groundwater to bolster the city’s supply.

But first, the city will have to do extensive testing and planning to get a permit from the state to pump any groundwater.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.