Bozeman is planning to study where “bicycle boulevards” could be installed in the city.
The “boulevards” would be routes where cyclists and drivers would share the road, but bike infrastructure is prioritized over car infrastructure. Nick Ross, the city’s director of transportation and engineering, said the city would target low volume, low speed streets.
“It’s essentially a way for a shared local street where bikes and vehicles share the same driving lanes, but we take intentional design steps to reduce and limit both the ... speed of traffic and also volume of traffic,” Ross said.
A bicycle boulevard would also include “traffic calming” features to slow down cars, Ross said. City commissioners approved a $100,000 allocation to study putting in bicycle boulevards, which Ross said will also cover a pilot installation. The city plans to study a pilot route this winter and install it in summer 2023.
Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he is hoping a pilot bicycle boulevard project will prove that more people will choose to bike if it’s safer to do so.
“If we are able to design and provide the necessary infrastructure for people to prioritize bikes over cars and it works, my hope is that we will see an expansion of the concept throughout the city,” Cunningham said. “It’s only by making it more convenient and safer for people to ride their bikes that we’re going to get people out of their cars.”
The city is taking a look at road safety in the wake of two cyclist fatalities this fall. Bozeman High School teacher Kelly Fulton died after being struck by a car while he was biking to work in early October, and cyclist Richard Evers died in late September after colliding with a car on Huffine Lane.
In October, the city rolled out a four-point plan to work on road safety, which included increased enforcement, an education campaign and a shift to encourage roundabouts for new intersection designs.
The city is also looking at its ability to lower speed limits throughout Bozeman.
Separate from the bike boulevard project planned for next summer, the city also has $500,000 budgeted for bike and pedestrian projects, which Ross said they will use for infill projects. The city is looking at using the money to build out shared-use paths on sections of 19th Avenue according to Ross.
