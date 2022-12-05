Let the news come to you

Bozeman is planning to study where “bicycle boulevards” could be installed in the city.

The “boulevards” would be routes where cyclists and drivers would share the road, but bike infrastructure is prioritized over car infrastructure. Nick Ross, the city’s director of transportation and engineering, said the city would target low volume, low speed streets.

“It’s essentially a way for a shared local street where bikes and vehicles share the same driving lanes, but we take intentional design steps to reduce and limit both the ... speed of traffic and also volume of traffic,” Ross said.


