Bozeman’s work with other local governments in Montana to push NorthWestern Energy to develop a renewable energy source for their customers is moving forward.
Bozeman sustainability program manager Natalie Meyer said Bozeman and the other local governments involved in the venture have tentatively agreed to a general framework for the green tariff program. The program would include the utility building a renewable energy resource that customers would be able to opt into for a special rate.
Bozeman partnered with Helena and the city and county of Missoula to hire a consultant to help them through the process.
“We’re at a point where we think all the parties think it would be beneficial to bring other stakeholders into the process, but we have a general framework that we’re comfortable with,” Meyer said Wednesday.
The framework includes figuring out how to pay for the construction and then how to administer the energy credits, Meyer said. The green tariff still has to be approved by the Montana Public Service Commission.
“I think we’re excited that the process is alive,” Meyer said.
Meyer presented updates to Bozeman’s climate work during a commission meeting this week. The city adopted a climate action plan in 2020 that includes ambitious goals to cut emissions by 26% by 2025, achieve 100% net clean electricity by 2030 and complete carbon neutrality by 2050.
The renewable energy rate option is a big part of the plan, Meyer said during the meeting.
“Our priorities are to maximize the development of new renewable energy in Montana, maximize affordability for as many participants as possible and avoid impacts to non-participating customers,” Meyer said.
Meyer said the city is making progress in other areas of the plan.
On Tuesday, it launched an online dashboard that will include up-to-date information on the plan’s goals on the city’s website.
The dashboard, which can be found at www.bozeman.net/our-city/city-projects/climate-plan, contains information about the plans’ six focus areas, solutions and 64 action items. It also includes performance measures like municipal building energy use intensity.
“As we build more baseline data, we’ll add more performance metrics into the dashboard over time,” Meyer said.
Other work includes creating the sustainability citizen advisory board, and planned updates to the unified development code to promote sustainability, Meyer said.
She also called out the under-construction Public Safety Center, which will include a 264-kilowatt solar array and was designed to be energy-storage ready, so it will be able to have battery storage for the solar array in the future.
“It’s also going to set a new standard for resiliency and sustainability for city facilities,” Meyer said.