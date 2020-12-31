Locals interested in getting rid of their Christmas trees can drop them off at three sites this season, according to city officials.
Bozeman’s Forestry Division is collecting Christmas trees at the Gallatin County Regional Park off of Oak St., the Christie Fields off of E. Mason St. and the Softball Complex off Haggerty Lane.
Tree disposal will likely continue through Valentine’s Day, according to City Forester Alex Nordquest.
“(The sites) are open and they’re up and running now,” he said.
City officials opted to close the Westlake BMX Park to drop-offs this season because of ongoing construction.
All Bozeman residents who drop off their trees should not cut them up into smaller pieces beforehand, as whole trees are easier to manage, according to Nordquest. All ornaments, lights, wire and twine should be removed. The city won’t recycle wreaths or garlands.
Nordquest said disposed trees will be sent through the city’s equipment and chopped up into mulch. In past years, some of the mulch has gone to city parks and to Montana Walleyes Unlimited to aid habitat restoration efforts. This year, the mulch will go solely to the city’s solid waste division composting program.
City officials emphasized the drop-off sites are only open to Bozeman residents. Commercial disposal is not permitted at the sites.
