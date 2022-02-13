In a few months, the rigs of Bozeman Fire Departments Station No. 1 will roll down North Rouse Avenue to take up roost at the under-construction Public Safety Center, leaving the combined fire and police station empty.
What happens next to the property at the corner of Rouse Avenue and Mendenhall Street in downtown Bozeman is still up in the air.
The city is looking to sell the 9,538 square-foot fire station building and its 0.45 acres of land, but with a catch: The city announced in September they may give preference to offers that include some level of affordable housing.
Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn said this week that six offers came in last year when the city first announced the sale. Five included affordable housing components, while the sixth was an all-cash offer.
The offers were “all over the place,” Winn said, but all were similar in that they showed how getting affordable housing on the property is going to be a challenge.
“We started negotiations with a couple of the offers and quickly found out that without some concessions or without some other money added to the project, it was going to be very difficult to have an affordable housing project on that piece of property that penciled for a developer,” Winn said.
In light of that, the city recently added two proposed incentives to the sale: $1.6 million in tax increment subsidy reimbursement funds and some help with the minimum parking requirements.
The proposed incentives still have to be voted on by advisory boards and the city commission, but Winn said they hope they can make an affordable housing project on the site possible.
The city is taking additional offers until Feb. 22.
The city can’t just slash the price of the land. The Public Safety Center budget includes the expected proceeds from the sale of the fire station — language that was included in the ballot question for the safety center bond.
City law also requires that the city get at least 90% of the appraised value back from the sale of a public building. The fire station appraised value is $3.24 million, meaning the city can sell the building for no less than $2.9 million.
There are other factors that make the sale complicated, Winn said. For one, it’s an active fire station that the city can’t give up until the Public Safety Center is completed, which is expected to be around July 1.
The site is also in a unique spot, Winn said, being right on the corner of Mendenhall and Rouse, and has some size limitations.
Still, Winn said they are hoping the incentives — which are scheduled for the commission’s March 8 agenda — will help bring affordable housing downtown.
“The commission and the city realize the importance of affordable housing units and we are making every reasonable attempt to try to put affordable housing units on that property as a component of a redevelopment,” Winn said. “If it takes a little longer, and it’s a little more complicated to make something important happen, we’re willing to put that work in.”