A draft report from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s housing task force is raising some eyebrows in Bozeman.
Gianforte convened the task force over the summer and asked it to come up with actionable solutions for the state’s housing crisis. The first work output of the task force was released last week: a draft report on recommended actions the Legislature and Gianforte could take concerning housing.
At first read, Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he found some “good, actionable” suggestions in the report that he imagines the city would enthusiastically support. But other parts of the draft gave him pause, like recommendations to limit required minimum lot sizes on a statewide level.
“In some cases it’s saying ‘we know better than you how to plan your city,’” Cunningham said. “I don’t believe the chairperson of a task force for the state should do site planning for the entire state.”
Cunningham said he supports some of the recommendations, like one to rewrite the state’s subdivision and platting act, but was concerned about those that he called “top-down planning.”
The 60-page report includes 18 main recommendations focused on regulatory reform, incentives to encourage such reform and investments in workforce development, the private sector and government efficiency.
The main concern from Bozeman city officials at this point is a perceived encroachment on local control, something that Bozeman officials consistently raised concerns about during the 2021 Legislature.
The draft report includes recommendations to rewrite the state’s subdivision and platting act, prohibit required minimum lot sizes larger than 2,500 square feet, pass laws to speed up local permitting reviews, requiring multi-family units to be allowed where single-family units are allowed and using state funds to invest in infrastructure in communities that maximize dense development — among many others.
The Montana League of Cities and Towns found some things in the draft to support, like suggestions to invest in infrastructure and recommendations to redo the state’s land use and planning statutes.
But, Executive Director Kelly Lynch said, they are opposed to any required statewide zoning changes.
The general sense from municipalities, Lynch said, is that specifics should be left up to them.
“They’ve been working on this already, they plan to continue working on it, but they want to have that local decision-making authority,” Lynch said.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus echoed some of those concerns, saying she thinks those closest to the issue, like local officials, should be making decisions about housing policies.
“Decisions that we make in Bozeman around affordable housing are not necessarily the same decisions that perhaps they would make in Havre or Sidney or some other small community,” Andrus said.
Mark Egge, who is on the task force and previously was on the Bozeman Planning Board, acknowledged the recommendations that touch on local control are controversial.
But sometimes, Egge said, the state should step in on local authority. He noted that state law gives municipalities zoning powers to “protect public health and safety.” But some municipalities have gone beyond that mandate and used zoning to dictate far more than just health and safety matters, Egge said.
In those cases, Egge said, statewide measures may be appropriate.
“What one community does, it doesn’t do in isolation. There are spillover effects in other communities,” Egge said. “The state has a little bit more of the global view of what the regional needs are, and it’s a little bit less beholden to the interest of a few individuals in specific neighborhoods who may be vocally outspoken against pro-housing regulatory reforms.”
Egge said that he feels the report overall provides ideas that — while not a silver bullet — may collectively help the state make some headway on the housing crisis.
He noted that while there are some recommendations that emphasize streamlining development approvals and reducing regulatory barriers, he feels they are balanced with recommendations that focus on funding housing construction.