A draft report from Gov. Greg Gianforte’s housing task force is raising some eyebrows in Bozeman.

Gianforte convened the task force over the summer and asked it to come up with actionable solutions for the state’s housing crisis. The first work output of the task force was released last week: a draft report on recommended actions the Legislature and Gianforte could take concerning housing.

At first read, Bozeman Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he found some “good, actionable” suggestions in the report that he imagines the city would enthusiastically support. But other parts of the draft gave him pause, like recommendations to limit required minimum lot sizes on a statewide level.

Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

