Bozeman city commissioners have denied a request from developers of a parcel in the northeast Bozeman neighborhood to rezone to allow for mixed-use development.
Developers were requesting that 3.2 acres comprising the Bronken’s Distributing property bordered by East Cottonwood Street, Ida Avenue, East Peach Street, and Plum Avenue be rezoned to B-2M, community business district mixed zoning.
City Commissioner Christopher Coburn voted against the request in a tie-breaker vote on Tuesday. The four other commissioners had been split 2-2 on the request in a vote at a meeting earlier in November, which Coburn was absent from.
Coburn acknowledged the site was ready for redevelopment, but said he had issues with the B-2M zoning.
“This might be one of those cases where we’re trying to really fit a zoning designation where it doesn’t really fit,” Coburn said.
The property is zoned northeast historic mixed-use zoning, or NEHMU.
During the first meeting about the zoning request, Senior Planner Tom Rogers said the NEHMU zoning was created to “memorialize the unique character of this particular area,” and allows for a mix of lower density residential and light industrial uses.
B-2M zoning allows for commercial uses with residential buildings as a “secondary” use.
During the Nov. 1 meeting, a representative from the developers, Outlaw Partners, said they are “well aware” of developing in the northeast neighborhood. Outlaw is also redeveloping the Wildlands project at the building including the Wild Crumb bakery.
Outlaw does not yet own the property, the representative said.
Chris Naumann, with Sanderson Stewart also represented the project. Naumann said B-2M provides more flexibility for development, including allowing for residential on the ground floor of a building.
Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said at the first meeting that she was concerned rezoning the parcel could bring about more changes to the area that would be out of character. Madgic said she thinks the city has “grown out” of the NEHMU zoning, but that B-2M was not the answer.
“I think approving B-2M here opens the gate to this whole area becoming B-2M which I find problematic,” Madgic said. “I don’t see B-2M as being a good fit for this northeast side.”
