Bozeman city commissioners have denied a request from developers of a parcel in the northeast Bozeman neighborhood to rezone to allow for mixed-use development.

Developers were requesting that 3.2 acres comprising the Bronken’s Distributing property bordered by East Cottonwood Street, Ida Avenue, East Peach Street, and Plum Avenue be rezoned to B-2M, community business district mixed zoning.

City Commissioner Christopher Coburn voted against the request in a tie-breaker vote on Tuesday. The four other commissioners had been split 2-2 on the request in a vote at a meeting earlier in November, which Coburn was absent from.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

