After years of recognizing Indigenous Peoples Day, Bozeman commissioners voted this week to make it an official city holiday.
Commissioners provisionally approved the ordinance unanimously, which establishes Indigenous Peoples’ Day as the official city holiday the second Monday in October — in place of the federal holiday Columbus Day.
In years past, the city has marked Indigenous Peoples Day on the second Monday in October with mayoral proclamations. A previous ordinance passed earlier this year established the day after Thanksgiving as the official city holiday for Indigenous Peoples Day.
The ordinance commissioners approved this week keeps the day after Thanksgiving as a city holiday, and recognizes the second Monday in October as a city holiday for Indigenous Peoples Day.
Former Mayor Carson Taylor, who was the first Bozeman mayor to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day in the city with a mayoral proclamation in 2016, spoke during public comment and said he is glad the holiday is being put into the official holiday calendar.
“It’s a long time overdue and it really is great to see it,” Taylor said.
The proposal of when and how to recognize Indigenous Peoples Day went through some changes. It was originally grouped together in an ordinance earlier this year to establish Juneteenth as an official city holiday, but advocates raised some issues with the original ordinance.
In the months since, residents met with the city and worked on a new ordinance. Francesca Pine-Rodriguez, who advocates for Indigenous Peoples Day, said she thinks it is appropriate that Indigenous Peoples Day and Juneteenth were both established as official city holidays in separate ordinances.
“For me, it was like lumping diversity together and that’s not what we’re doing here, you’re not checking off boxes, we’re actually making real change,” Pine-Rodriguez said Wednesday.
City Commissioner Christopher Coburn said he is glad the city took input into the ordinance and redid it and said it represents a shift for the city.
“(It’s) one in which we are replacing a false narrative of discovery and salvation with the truth, which compels us to acknowledge a legacy of violence and oppression and displacement,” Coburn said. “That also serves as reminder of another truth, which is the resilience, the resolve, the strength, the culture, the wisdom and the leadership of Indigenous people and Native communities.”
Pine-Rodriguez has been advocating for Indigenous Peoples’ Day to be recognized as an official holiday for years, working with Marsha Small and other supporters across the state.
They are advocating for the state of Montana to recognize the holiday.
“We’ve been trying and failing for years, but that doesn’t mean we’re going to stop doing it,” Pine-Rodriguez said.