Bozeman city commissioners will begin whittling down their pick for the city’s next top administrator Monday.
Commissioners will meet to scale down a list of 83 candidates. Recruiters with CPS-HR, the firm Bozeman hired to lead the search, have suggested nine of the candidates for city commissioners to focus on in what will likely be a closed meeting.
Bozeman’s routine in the past has been to keep the list of initial candidates confidential to maintain their privacy early in the process.
“The candidates understand that should they be selected as finalists, the public will be informed of their candidacy,” according to city documents.
Interim City Manager Dennis Taylor said at Monday’s meeting, commissioners will likely select anywhere from four to six finalists. From there, the finalists will visit Bozeman for the next round of interviews.
He said the commissioners’ goal is to make a final selection by April 3.
Applications to be Bozeman’s next top administrator came in higher than expected, Taylor said.
“There were applicants from almost every state,” he said.
Taylor attributed the interest to the same list of qualities Bozeman leaders often tout — it’s a university town, close to an airport, has growing schools and offers easy access to the mountains.
He said Bozeman’s rapid population uptick is also a draw.
“Everybody would love to have the problem that comes with growth in Montana,” Taylor said. “A lot of people are in rust belt areas that are declining or holding the line. Most people see (Bozeman’s) pace of change as interesting.”
CPS-HR’s listing for the Bozeman city manager position put the salary between $158,000 and $183,000 annually.
That starting point is roughly what Bozeman’s last city manager made.
Andrea Surratt resigned from leading Bozeman City Hall in December after a little more than two years on the job.
Surratt received a $158,500 salary and $2,000 per month for housing, according to her city of Bozeman employment agreement.
Surratt’s tenure was shorter than many city leaders had expected. She cited a higher paying job in a larger city and being closer to family as factors in her move.
Katheryn Houghton can be reached at khoughton@dailychronicle.com or at 582-2628.