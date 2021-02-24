The field of candidates for the next Bozeman Police Department Chief has been narrowed to three finalists, including current Interim Chief Jim Veltkamp.
Six applicants were interviewed by three panels on Monday, including two with city leadership and a third with residents. According to a news release, feedback from the panelists was used to choose the three finalists, which include Jim Baumstark and Eric Paulson in addition to Veltkamp.
The three are scheduled to interview in Bozeman March 18 and 19, according to the release, including a virtual community forum on March 18. Winn said residents will be able to submit questions for the candidates, and feedback from attendees will be reviewed before a final decision is made.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich is responsible for the hire.
Baumstark is a deputy chief of the Asheville Police Department in North Carolina, according to the press release, and previously worked for the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia. Baumstark has experience implementing body worn cameras and with officer de-escalation training programs, and worked in criminal intelligence, gang and human trafficking units.
He attended Virginia Tech University and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy.
Paulson is a Montana State University graduate and is the deputy chief of police at the Santa Ana Police Department, according to the release. He previously worked as a patrol officer, field training officer, patrol sergeant, detective and field operations bureau chief, among other positions. Paulson also received training at the FBI National Academy.
Veltkamp joined the Bozeman Police Department in 1999 and previously worked as a patrol officer and sergeant, a support services and patrol captain and as a drug detective. He took over as interim chief after former Chief Steve Crawford left the department last fall.
Veltkamp has worked on projects involving community relations, technology and the rapid growth of the city and the department, according to the release.
