The city released the names of the six remaining candidates to fill the vacant Bozeman Police chief position, including current Interim Chief Jim Veltkamp.
The six candidates were picked from a field of over 70, Assistant City Manager Chuck Winn said earlier this week, and will interview next week with three panels on Monday. Winn and City Manager Jeff Mihelich will do one interview, the city’s department heads another, and a panel of residents the third. After Monday’s interviews, the field will be narrowed to a few finalists, who Winn said will be brought to Bozeman.
Veltkamp joined the Bozeman Police Department in 1999, according to a press release, and previously worked as a patrol officer and sergeant, a support services and patrol captain and as a drug detective. He took over as interim chief after former Chief Steve Crawford left the department last fall.
The other candidates are Jim Baumstark, Steve Davis, Eric Paulson, Donna White and Tom Wilbert.
Baumstark is a deputy chief of the Asheville Police Department in North Carolina, according to the press release, and previously worked for the Fairfax County Police Department in Virginia. Baumstark has experience implementing body worn cameras and with officer de-escalation training programs, according to the release.
Davis lives in the Gallatin Canyon but is a retired captain from the Anaheim Police Department, according to the release, and has experience in detective, motorcycle operations, internal affairs, criminal intelligence and air operations units.
Paulson is a Montana State University graduate and is the deputy chief of police at the Santa Ana Police Department, according to the release. He previously worked as a patrol officer, field training officer, patrol sergeant, detective, field operations bureau chief, among other positions.
White is a commander at the Marina Police Department and previously worked for the Sierra Madre and Pasadena police departments.
According to the release, she has worked as a hostage negotiator and peer counselor and was the first full-time volunteer coordinator for the Pasadena Police Department, among other assignments.
Wilbert started working in law enforcement in East Lansing, Michigan, where he was chief of police for five years. He later moved to New Braunfels, Texas, where he was police chief for 10 years. Wilbert retired as chief in October 2020, and has family in Bozeman.
