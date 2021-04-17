The city of Bozeman and Montana State University are asking students moving out at the end of the semester not to “Curb Your Crap” and are offering free pickups for furniture items.
The program, in its third year, provides free curbside pickup of bulky items for MSU students moving out at the end of spring semester.
The city’s Solid Waste Division charges $10 fee to pick up bulky items but at the end of the spring semester the fee is waived for MSU-enrolled students. The program launches on April 19 and runs through May 14.
Students are required to fill out a form on the city’s website to schedule a pick up, listing the item and its location. If multiple students in a household are planning to dispose of a bulky item, they should submit forms separately but enter the same date to request pickup.
The solid waste division will work to get the items picked up within two days of a request.
Some of the items the city will pick up include couches, mattresses and box springs, chairs, tables, desks, dressers and items too big to fit in a garbage bin.
But there are some exceptions. The city will not accept bags of trash, refrigerators, air conditioning units or hazardous waste, like used oil and paint.
“The University is proud of our partnership with the City of Bozeman,” MSU’s dean of students Matt Caires said in a release. “This program is just one of the ways we work together to reduce the impact MSU students make on the community at the end of the semester.”
The program is a partnership between the MSU’s dean of students’ office, Bozeman’s Solid Waste Division and the city’s Neighborhoods Program. It launched in 2019.
Liz Weber can be reached at lweber@dailychronicle.com or 582-2633.