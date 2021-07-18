The city of Bozeman and Montana State University are in discussions to relocate a Bozeman Fire Department station from South 19th Avenue to the MSU campus.
The deal heavily depends on the approval of a ballot question this November asking voters to support a bond for relocating the fire station, but both parties are committed to building a station to a spot near South Seventh Avenue and Kagy Boulevard, close to the MSU Police headquarters.
“I think it’s a win-win, both for the university and for the city of Bozeman, to have a public safety facility on their campus, and helps us with spacing of those fire stations in the city and allows us to have better response time,” City Manager Jeff Mihelich said at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.
The Board of Regents gave its approval at its March meeting, and Bozeman city commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding this week committing to the project.
Bozeman Fire Chief Josh Waldo said a fire master plan passed in 2017 recommended moving a station to the southeast corner of the city.
Fire Station 2 was built nearly five decades ago. At the time, its location on South 19th Avenue made sense, Waldo said. But with rapid growth in Bozeman, that is no longer the case.
“The city has just outgrown it,” Waldo said. “We’re just responding to the growth of this community at such a rapid rate and trying to plan for what’s next.”
Fire Station 1 on North Rouse Avenue just north of Main Street is moving into the under-construction Public Safety Center, which is also on North Rouse Avenue.
The MSU location lines up well with the street network with good access to Kagy Boulevard, South Willson, South Third, 11th and 19th avenues, Waldo said. It’s also in an area that has higher numbers of calls for service.
Being on campus will give the fire department more access to large events like football games or concerts at Bobcat Stadium, and opens the door to educational opportunities with MSU students, Waldo said.
