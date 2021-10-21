Bozeman mayoral candidates talk affordable housing, building polices at forum By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Oct 21, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Bozeman City Hall is pictured on Thursday, August 12, 2021. Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save If you gave the Bozeman mayoral candidates $1 million, chances are they would spend it on affordable housing.Ideally, anyway — the three candidates were asked what they would do as mayor with $1 million during a forum hosted by the League of Women Voters Wednesday night, and all the answers came back to the city’s most pressing issue.Christopher Brizzolara said he would create a revolving loan fund by purchasing land and selling it off in lots for people to build their own housing, creating profit that would be the fund’s seed money. Brian LaMeres said he would purchase as many lots in the city as possible and pay their impact and development fees. Then, he would turn the land over to Habitat for Humanity to build homes.Deputy Mayor Terry Cunningham said he would use it to leverage funds from other organizations like the school district and Montana State University. Then, he would use that money to help the public institutions build a mix of housing on land they own for their own employees.The candidates all sang a similar tune on what they would do with $1 million, but they differed on what one change they would make to the city’s zoning code and if they feel there is waste in the city’s budget.On the former, Brizzolara said he would get rid of the code entirely.“We need to allow people to grow,” Brizzolara said.LaMeres said his change would be to require that a site plan be provided in order for land to be rezoned.Cunningham said he would redo the code addressing accessory dwelling units, which are converted sheds or tiny homes built on the same parcel of an existing residence. The existing code for ADUs is too onerous, Cunningham said. “There’s so many single family homes (in Bozeman) that this gentle density of adding an accessory dwelling unit really could make a big leap forward in terms of being able to accommodate MSU students and retirees and relatives, etc.,” Cunningham said.When it comes to waste in the city budget, Brizzolara took aim at the number of consultants the city hires, saying it is “death by a thousand paper cuts.”Cunningham said he thinks sometimes there is a rush to bring in outside consultants rather than addressing an issue using city staff, though he said staff are overworked and sometimes consultants are valuable.LaMeres said the city needs to do a better job at prioritizing.“I think, when it comes down to crunch time, we need to make some hard decisions. I think we can’t let everything be a priority, because then again nothing is a priority,” LaMeres said.The candidates were asked how they would make decisions in front of the city commission and also given a chance to share other parts of their platform. When it comes to making decisions, Cunningham said he tries to consider what is fair to everyone, and not just those with power who are in the room.He also said he would stick to the city’s plans, like the growth policy or the climate plan, when making decisions since they were created with citizen input.“We owe it to the citizens to honor the documents and the promises that we made to them, because otherwise it's all based on personal differences,” Cunningham said.LaMeres said he would not be a rubber stamp to city hall.“I'm more about the process. So that means greater transparency, accountability,” LaMeres said. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. Tags Terry Cunningham Brian Lameres Christopher Brizzolara Finance Economics Building Industry Work Consultant Affordable Housing Fund Mayoral Candidate 