Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus highlighted some good news about the state of the city this week, and acknowledged not everything is going right.
Bozeman’s economy is strong, but its labor force is under pressure.
And while 1,900 residential building permits were issued last year, renters in Bozeman are still struggling, Andrus said during her annual address in front of city commissioners Tuesday night.
The city has seen aspects of the “best and worst of times,” Andrus said.
“Our economy is strong with solid growth and prosperity in tourism, construction, real estate, health care and technology,” Andrus said. “Yet we have people living on the streets, a persistent worker shortage and crushing housing costs.”
But, Andrus sounded a hopeful tone during her speech, listing work the city is doing in areas of housing, climate, economic development, parks and public safety. She highlighted the opening of the Public Safety Center and passage of new affordable housing policies in 2022 as victories.
The city issued 627 new business licenses in 2022, Andrus said, and renewed 3,286 licenses. The city also issued 756 commercial building permits worth $305 million total, an 11% increase from 2021. The 1,900 residential building permits issued totaled $482 million in valuation.
Andrus also discussed tourism impacts, noting that though the Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport isn’t in city limits, it certainly does funnel tourists into the city.
The series “Yellowstone” is making an undeniable impact on tourism, Andrus said, citing a report from the University of Montana released this month that estimated that 2.1 million visitors came to Montana in 2021 due to the show, spending $730.1 million.
(She clarified that she’s never seen the show, but has met its lead actor, Kevin Costner).
Andrus mixed the bad in with the good economic news, acknowledging labor shortages that have impacted employees in Bozeman and around the country. But, Andrus said, the city has brought its own staff vacancy rate from 22% down to 4%.
Andrus said the city is making progress in addressing Bozeman’s housing crisis and will continue to look at housing issues in 2023. She referenced public comment the commission heard in December from the Bozeman Tenants Union, which showed up in force at a few meetings to share their experiences renting in Bozeman.
“We know renters are suffering,” Andrus said. “We have heard stories about community members being displaced because of high rent, stories about being kicked out of their homes because a house was being converted to short term rental, stories about astronomical rent increases.”
Andrus said the city is going to use new software to increase enforcement of short-term rental listings, and will plan to look at policy changes in the summer. She said the city has to find a balance between regulatory requirements and supporting renters.
She also referenced the city’s homelessness crisis and the city’s support for the Human Resources’ Development Council proposed shelter.
She also called on the Legislature to offer up solutions and not take away local powers to address housing issues.
“There is no silver bullet for this crisis,” Andrus said.