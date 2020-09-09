Bozeman Mayor Chris Mehl resigned Wednesday, a day after city commissioners condemned him for behavior outlined in public documents that alleged he bullied and harassed city employees and interfered in the city's day-to-day business.
"It's been an honor to serve Bozeman for more than 10 years, and I thank the voters for that repeated opportunity," Mehl wrote in a statement. "While I was working to be a proactive and prepared representative under the city charter, other commissioners do not see it that way."
The resignation is effective as of 5 p.m. Wednesday, according to the statement.
Mehl became mayor in January after two years as deputy mayor.
This story will be updated.
