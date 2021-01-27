Despite a tumult-filled 2020, from the Bridger Foothills wildfire to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bozeman Mayor Cyndy Andrus remained hopeful in her state of the city address.
Andrus wasn’t even supposed to be giving Tuesday’s address — she became mayor unexpectedly in September when former Mayor Chris Mehl resigned amid accusations of bullying and interference with city administration. Andrus acknowledged the uncertainty that has surrounded Bozeman’s government in recent months — in addition to Mehl’s resignation, the city has also cycled through three city managers since late 2019.
Still, Andrus lauded city staff and her fellow commissioners for how they responded to the curveballs thrown at the city, including the pandemic and protests against racism and racial injustice.
“2020 was a year of hardship, heartbreak and uncertainty. For many of us, this has been the worst of hard times of our life,” Andrus said. “But despite the challenges, hardships and sacrifices we have endured this year. I want to assure you, all of you, that the state of our community is strong. The state of our community is resilient and the state of our community is hopeful.”
Andrus acknowledged the challenges faced by essential workers, from first responders to grocery store workers and teachers, and by parents, business owners and others whose lives have been upended by the pandemic.
The first step this year, Andrus said, will be to continue working with Gallatin County and other partners to get through what the city hopes is the end of the pandemic.
Andrus noted that despite the pandemic, the city managed to take action on large-scale problems last year.
“2020 was a low point, but 2020 can be a turning point,” Andrus said. “You may recall in last year’s state of the city the question was asked, ‘What kind of city do we want to be in ... 10, 20, 50 years?’ Despite the pandemic, wildfire, economic disruptions. protests, changes in municipal leadership, we’ve made some great headway and remarkable progress in answering that question over the last year.”
Implementing the recently passed climate plan, which lays out ambitious emissions reduction goals is a top priority, Andrus said, as is putting into action the growth policy passed in the fall.
Andrus indicated both plans will factor into a wide range of city commission decisions.
First steps on the climate plan will be coming down the line soon, Andrus said, with an inter-local agreement with other Montana cities to pursue establishing a green tariff program with NorthWestern Energy for renewable energy scheduled to come up for a commission vote in the coming weeks.
“We have lots to do in this arena and we are rolling up our sleeves and are ready to do it,” Andrus said.
Other priorities set out by the commission include revamping the city’s community engagement practices, analyzing and consolidating the many city boards, establishing more wetland protections, continuing Bozeman’s inclusive city efforts and addressing the “wicked” problem of affordable housing, Andrus said.
During Tuesday’s meeting, city commissioners approved funding for an analysis on racial, gender, socioeconomic and other inequities in Bozeman, and Andrus said the commission will be discussing options to establish a consistent source of revenue for affordable housing projects.
Andrus ended on a hopeful note, acknowledging the importance of resident input.
“Despite the changes we have faced this year, we at the city have accomplished a lot. Those accomplishments would not have been as good or meant as much without the input of all of you in our community,” Andrus said. “There will always be uncertainty in the future. And while it can be unsettling, it can also be exciting.”
