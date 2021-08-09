Support Local Journalism


Subscribe


One person died in a single-vehicle rollover crash early Sunday morning at the corner of West College Street and West Main Street.

Bozeman Police Department officers and other emergency responders were dispatched to a single vehicle rollover shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday morning where the sole passenger, a man identified as Franky J. Lopez of Bozeman, had been ejected and the vehicle he was driving was on fire.

A bystander had begun CPR on Lopez; officers took over CPR until Bozeman Fire arrived and administered additional aid.

Lopez was then transported to Bozeman Health Deaconess Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. He was 34 years old.

No other vehicles were involved in the incident, which occurred near the Gallatin Valley Mall. The investigation into the cause of the rollover is ongoing, said BPD Detective Capt. Cory Klumb, and additional information on the incident may be available today. 

Multiple bystanders stepped in to administer CPR and first aid after witnessing the rollover and stayed afterwards to tell officers about what they saw.

“It seems like the people that were on scene did a great job, and we thank them and appreciate them,” Klumb said. “There are people out there that know what to do and don't hesitate to jump in and do it.”

The first thing to do after witnessing a rollover, crash or other motor vehicle accident is to call 911 and get emergency responders on the way, Klumb said.

“The big thing is to call us, get us rolling, and then do whatever they know how to do and whatever they’re comfortable doing to help another citizen,” Klumb said. “This vehicle started on fire, so they had to be very careful … we don’t want people to get hurt or worse trying to save other folks.”

This story will be updated as additional information is made available.

Support Local Journalism

To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.

Subscribe

Melissa Loveridge can be reached at mloveridge@dailychronicle.com or at (406) 582-2651. 

Tags

Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Subscribers get full, survey-free access to the Bozeman Daily Chronicle's award-winning coverage both on our website and in our e-edition, a digital replica of the print edition.