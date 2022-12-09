Consistent winter weather for the past few weeks has allowed Bozeman crews to make headway on setting up the city’s outdoor ice rinks.
The rinks, at Bogert, Southside and Beall parks, are all being worked on, said city Parks Superintendent Thom White on Thursday. White said he thinks they have a good shot of having the rinks ready to go before kids get out of school for winter break.
In the past few years, warmer weather has extended through December, making it hard to set up the rinks. Last winter, the rinks didn’t open until early January.
“Well this year we have a lot of cold weather, we have a really good snow base unlike the last couple of years where we really didn’t get started until pretty much January,” White said. “So this is kind of atypical because we have actually had winter.”
The rink at Bogert Park is underneath a pavilion. White said they are close to getting that one open.
Weather patterns this year are having one negative impact. White said they are dealing with a leaf layer underneath the snow since trees held onto their leaves late into fall, and then fell right before the first snow.
The decomposing leaves will be giving off heat beneath the snow all winter, White said. Snowfall has also disrupted the rink set-ups, White said, since it can be hard to plow off the snow without damaging the ice layer.
“If you can’t get a plow on it you kind of have to start over,” White said. “It really depends on whether the weather cooperates.”
