Consistent winter weather for the past few weeks has allowed Bozeman crews to make headway on setting up the city’s outdoor ice rinks.

The rinks, at Bogert, Southside and Beall parks, are all being worked on, said city Parks Superintendent Thom White on Thursday. White said he thinks they have a good shot of having the rinks ready to go before kids get out of school for winter break.

In the past few years, warmer weather has extended through December, making it hard to set up the rinks. Last winter, the rinks didn’t open until early January.


