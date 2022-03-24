Following the lead of the federal government, Bozeman commissioners this week voted to declare Juneteenth a local holiday.
Juneteenth takes place on June 19, and commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Though it has long been celebrated as a holiday, Juneteenth didn’t become an official federal holiday until last year, when President Joe Biden signed legislation to declare it an official holiday.
Now, it will be recognized officially as a local holiday in Bozeman. With an ordinance commissioners approved this week, city offices will be closed for the holiday.
The ordinance also officially replaces the recognition of Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples’ Day in Bozeman, formalizing a practice the city has followed for years. It also declares the local day of observation of Indigenous Peoples’ Day as the Friday after Thanksgiving.
“These are dates in our history in our past that deserve to be recognized,” City Commissioner Jennifer Madgic said during a meeting where the holidays were approved.
Montana recognizes the third Saturday in June as the Juneteenth National Freedom Day. A movement to push for the formal recognition and celebration of Juneteenth began in 2020 in the wake of nationwide Black Lives Matter protests after the the murder of George Floyd by the Minneapolis police.
In 2020 Bozeman also started its inclusive city work after local demonstrations drew thousands protesting police violence and racism perpetrated against people of color.
That work started with a review of city policies and has expanded out to include equity analyses and trainings for staff and city officials.
Commissioner Christopher Coburn said during the meeting this week that he is proud of the work the city is doing.
“I think it’s a little bit overdue, not just for us but for the country, really,” Coburn said. “It’s only in 2021 that Juneteenth became a federal holiday, and that is saying something about the need for us to continue to work with intention to make sure that we are acknowledging and honoring the true history of our country and finding the time to celebrate and elevate histories that have been intentionally pushed aside or pushed down.”
