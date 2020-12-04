Bozeman city commissioners will get their first chance next week to review an initiative that will reshape how residents are involved in city decision-making.
The draft community engagement initiative will revamp and give framework to the city’s public outreach efforts as part of the city’s strategic plan. The initiative has also been a priority for commissioner Michael Wallner, who was elected in 2019 and made increasing public input part of his campaign. Wallner said the initiative, which is still a work in progress, is intended to address a common complaint he hears from Bozeman residents: The city’s community feedback efforts are insufficient.
“The days where a consultant comes into town and you stop by and just essentially give some feedback to that consultant, and that was your community engagement. I want those days to be over,” Wallner said. “Citizen engagement is not three minutes at the mic on Tuesday night.”
The draft plan calls for starting public engagement early in decision-making, beginning by figuring out where and how public input fits into the process. It also includes creating a community engagement team that will assist city staff who may be the lead for certain projects or initiatives in setting up a specific plan for public engagement.
A work session on the city’s engagement initiative is scheduled for Tuesday’s commission meeting, and it is scheduled to come back before the commission next spring.
City spokesperson Melody Mileur and neighborhoods coordinator Dani Hess will be the primary members of the community engagement team. Hess said Thursday the initiative is the city’s first effort at formalized community engagement.
“We haven’t had a formalized way of talking about it. We haven’t had a more clear set of expectations,” Mileur said. “I think this is a way for us to really provide some black-and-white text to support staff and support the community as we try to understand what community engagement means for us.”
Wallner, who studied community engagement techniques while getting his doctorate and wrote his dissertation focused on citizen engagement, economics and statistics, said that a goal of the initiative is to build consistency in the city’s engagement process. Another is to create a common understanding between the city and residents and other interested parties, which Wallner said is most useful at the beginning of an engagement process.
The draft plan includes open houses, surveys, brain-storming meetings and “deliberative forums” as examples of public engagement. Wallner said deliberative forums — where different parties gather to debate and discuss an issue — are useful in showing residents they are being heard.
Though getting everybody in the “same room” may have to mean the same virtual meeting at the moment, Wallner said consensus-building should be the focus.
“It’s very important that you get everybody in the same room, go through this process, establish trust, build leadership, and focus on doing what’s best for the community,” Wallner said.
Wallner said that more input from residents doesn’t mean everyone will be happy with final policy decisions. That input also requires time, which a lot of people don’t have in excess. Wallner said finding a variety of ways to get public feedback will be important, as will keeping on top of new technologies.
Making sure the city clearly communicates with people how public engagement will work for different city processes will also be key, Wallner said.
Though a more formal engagement process won’t necessarily result in happier residents, Wallner said his job is to take “consistent patterns” in public feedback and balance that with input from city staff and legal parameters when making decisions.
“Democracy is slow when it’s done right, and democracy is messy,” Wallner said. “We need to make sure that as leaders we can guide citizens, staff and the community through that process in order to ensure the best outcomes for the city of Bozeman.”
