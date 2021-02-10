A substantial analysis of inequity in Bozeman is underway as part of the city’s long-term inclusivity work.
City Manager Jeff Mihelich said the analysis will be used during an equity summit the city is planning, as part of the action items laid out in Bozeman’s inclusive city initiative begun last July after police killing of George Floyd spurred nationwide protests, including in Bozeman.
The equity indicators and gaps analysis is intended to determine how people are affected by their race, ethnicity, gender or other factors in different measures, Mihelich said.
“Ideally there is no difference, but what we’ve learned throughout the U.S. is that these indicators can show you where there are gaps,” Mihelich said. “And then we have to determine what services are available or missing in our community to address those disparities.”
Steven Gause, a senior consultant with the firm Bozeman hired, Thomas P. Miller and Associates, said they have already started working on the analysis, which will run through May. First, Gause said they look at any existing data sources in that may relate to inequity in Bozeman.
Then, they do “stakeholder mapping,” to lay out where certain organizations fall on the issue, which is also used to determine who might be missing from the discussion.
Consultants will collect data, which Gause said could include using online surveys or virtual interviews and focus groups. The data will be used to identify emerging or vulnerable populations in need of services, and to develop a summary around what inequities exist in Bozeman.
The Indianapolis-based firm will also put together a list of “equity indicators” for Bozeman, Gause said, which could include things like access to transportation or education. Those indicators will come with measurement tools, Gause said, so the city can track progress over time.
Gause said the key is to collaborate with residents.
“A lot of times consultants come in .. and they want to know these different things, they ask a lot of questions … our approach is we really want to be seen as partners,” Gause said. “We don’t want to duplicate any efforts. We want to be supportive of the efforts and good work that’s already being done, we just want to enhance that.”
Mihelich presented updates on the other action items during Tuesday’s meeting as part of the second quarterly report on the inclusive city initiative. The next quarterly report will be presented in May.
All city employees have received workplace diversity training, Mihelich said, and a handful of employees underwent a more intensive training on the role of local governments in advancing racial equity.
More training for city employees is being scheduled, Mihelich said.
Bozeman Police officers have also been trained on the department’s updated use of force and bias-free policing policies, Mihelich said. Interim Chief Jim Veltkamp said in November that they rewrote the department’s use of force to explicitly prohibit “vascular neck restraints” and chokeholds, “unless deadly force is authorized.”
Mihelich said all officers underwent training for implicit bias, decision-making and de-escalation intervention and force mitigation in recent months.
“It’s not just a blip, we’re trying to be real consistent in our training, make sure all of our police officers have some training,” Mihelich said.
The city is also prioritizing purchasing body cameras for officers and setting up a consistent data storage infrastructure, Mihelich said, which is scheduled for fiscal year 2022. The police department’s citizen complaint and appeal process is also being reviewed, Mihelich said, and the city is considering creating a body that could handle citizen appeals.
Mihelich noted that the city is still searching for a new chief of police.
“Perhaps this work should be completed and wrapped up when we have a new chief of police, because they may have some unique and innovative ideas in this space,” Mihelich said.
In a meeting with the Chronicle’s editorial board Wednesday, Mihelich said the city has narrowed the field to six candidates who are being reviewed by a stakeholder panel.
The six candidates will be narrowed down to two to four finalists, Mihelich said, who will come to town for more interviews. The process is expected to take about another month, Mihelich said.
