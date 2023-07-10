Bozeman City Hall
Bozeman City Hall is photographed on Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

As July marks the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the city of Bozeman is asking members of the disabled community to give input on their experiences in the city.

Two “community chats” are planned for later this month for people who are disabled or in the disability community to share their own experiences living in Bozeman and suggestions for how the city can be more inclusive. The chats are part of the city’s “Belonging in Bozeman” plan, which has been in process since last year.

The plan is intended to inform the city’s policies, program and partnerships when it comes to equity and inclusion. Dani Hess, the city’s community engagement coordinator, said the community chats are a part of a new approach for public input the city is taking for the plan.


