As July marks the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act, the city of Bozeman is asking members of the disabled community to give input on their experiences in the city.
Two “community chats” are planned for later this month for people who are disabled or in the disability community to share their own experiences living in Bozeman and suggestions for how the city can be more inclusive. The chats are part of the city’s “Belonging in Bozeman” plan, which has been in process since last year.
The plan is intended to inform the city’s policies, program and partnerships when it comes to equity and inclusion. Dani Hess, the city’s community engagement coordinator, said the community chats are a part of a new approach for public input the city is taking for the plan.
“It really allows people to provide input to the city on their terms,” Hess said.
Similar events for any Bozeman residents are being scheduled for early August, Hess said.
The other part of the new approach to get input on the plan is to hire “community liaisons” to help bridge the gap between city staff and Bozeman residents.
Hess said one of those liaisons, Kristen Newman, suggested the city hold these discussions during July to mark the ADA’s anniversary, which was signed on July 26, 1990.
Mayor Cyndy Andrus is also set to sign a proclamation declaring July Americans with Disabilities Act Month during Tuesday’s commission meeting, according to the posted agenda.
The city published an “equity indicators” report in 2021 which attempted to measure the differences in experiences between people of different races, abilities and other identities using data and interviews. The report states that the disabled community accounts for 7.6% of Bozeman residents and lays out that those residents had concerns with transportation access and safety in the city.
Hess said they are hoping to hear more insight into those barriers during the discussions.
“It’s just an opportunity for folks to show up and share what it’s like to live with a disability in Bozeman, and talk to city officials about solutions or ways to address some of the barriers that folks face,” Hess said.
A virtual discussion is planned for July 19th at 5:30 p.m., and an in-person discussion on July 25th at 12:30 at city hall. Hess said they are asking people to sign up in advance. More information is on the city’s website.
