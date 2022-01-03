Bozeman looking into ways to reduce train noise By Nora Shelly Chronicle Staff Writer Nora Shelly City government reporter Author email Jan 3, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The noise that has interrupted the sleep of Bozeman residents for decades is almost ubiquitous.Accompanied by the rumbling of locomotive wheels — and often the harder-to-hear groans of drivers stuck in traffic — trains horns blow day and night at the three intersections of the tracks and roads in Bozeman: on North Wallace and Rouse avenues and Griffin Drive.It isn’t just because they can. Train engineers must blow their horns near at-grade intersections under federal law, which requires that train horns sound a few seconds before all public grade crossings. According to the Federal Railroad Administration, the horns must blow at a level between 96 and 110 decibels in a pattern of two long blasts, one short blast and a final long blast. With three crossings in northeast Bozeman in close proximity to each other, about 30 train horns blare each day.“The train noise has been part of our fabric for many years,” said Eric Ladd, a developer who owns property in the northeast neighborhood. “It’s a lot of train noise during a given day, and it’s quite loud, especially for people that are close to those tracks.”Ladd is one of a few developers working with the city on trying to do something about the train noise.Federal law allows trains to reduce the honking if a crossing is a declared “quiet zone,” which is an area with adequate enough safety infrastructure.With the help of funding from several developers, Bozeman has completed a preliminary study into what improvements would need to be made to the rail crossings.David Fine, an economic development specialist for the city, said the city has started engineering work to fully design the improvements, which include putting in a raised concrete median that would prevent cars from driving around lowered rail gates.The changes were already incorporated into ongoing work on the Griffin Drive intersection, Fine said.For the Rouse Avenue intersection, Fine said the raised median would push out the bike lanes from the road’s right of way, requiring the lanes to be converted into a multi-use path on both sides.While Fine said he expects the engineering work to be completed this spring, he noted the project still does not have funding. Any work within the railroads right of way would also have to receive approval from Montana Rail Link, a spokesperson for the company said, and any work within Montana Department of Transportation right of way would need a similar go-ahead.“It is one thing to design this work, it is another to actually get it built,” Fine said.A cost estimate will be available after more engineering design work is complete.The city is waiting to see whether it could access funds from the federal infrastructure bill for the project and is looking into other public and private funding sources, Fine said.Ladd is helping lead a marketing and fundraising campaign called “Tame the Train” to help pay for the project.Ladd, who is developing the Wildlands project at the building housing the Wild Crumb bakery, said safety on the train crossings is also a goal.Reno Walsh, the head of the North East Neighborhood Association, pointed out that the tracks separate most of the city from the popular trail to the “M.” Any safety improvements associated with the quiet zone project will benefit everyone passing over the tracks, Walsh said.“The tracks … they are dangerous right now,” Walsh said.Walsh said he is going to survey northeast neighborhood residents on the project in the coming weeks.While the train noises have been around for a while, the project is coming about as a result of development’s like the Wildlands that have sprouted in the northeast neighborhood.“There are increasing developments near the tracks that have I think only highlighted the noise issues related to the fact that there’s a train in Bozeman,” Fine said. “And so as these developments are built or are being proposed, a lot of the development interests are saying ‘How can we make the train noises go away?’” Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Nora Shelly can be reached at nshelly@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2607. 