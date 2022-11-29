The city is kicking off the messaging campaign that is part of a larger effort to improve road safety in Bozeman.
The “promotion” part of the Bozeman’s four-point road safety plan is starting with the city looking for ideas from residents for a messaging campaign.
City spokesperson Takami Clark said they are just kicking off the campaign and have not received much feedback on it. The city plans to get together the key messages and then launch a campaign in the springtime, Clark said.
The city wanted residents’ input so the messaging campaign was relevant locally.
“We’ve been hearing a lot from residents about a lot of different topics of things we should talk about and it can really range from how you drive in the winter snow to that we need more education about running red lights,” Clark said. “It’s going to be really tailored to the topics people are talking about in the community.”
The city intends to get the messaging out there via social media, advertising and other channels, according to information on the engage.bozeman.net.
The goal is to make the messaging positive and to avoid “fear-based messaging.” Clark said they are hoping that will give people positive reinforcement “to really bring them into a culture of safety rather than pointing the finger” at them.
Nick Ross, the city’s transportation and engineering director, said they want to make sure the messaging campaign resonates with residents.
“The idea of making sure the community is a partner with us to make sure we’re speaking their language as well,” Ross said.
The other pieces of the plan include physical road changes and policy shifts to back those up and increased enforcement. The city rolled out the campaign in late October following the death of Bozeman High School teacher Kelly Fulton, who was cycling to work when he was struck by a car running a red light on Oak Avenue.
The driver was later cited for careless driving resulting in death or serious injury of another person.
The first point, physical changes to the roads, will focus primarily on an increased focus on roundabouts for new intersection designs, and also include increasing funding for standalone bike and pedestrian projects.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.