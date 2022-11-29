Let the news come to you

The city is kicking off the messaging campaign that is part of a larger effort to improve road safety in Bozeman.

The “promotion” part of the Bozeman’s four-point road safety plan is starting with the city looking for ideas from residents for a messaging campaign.

City spokesperson Takami Clark said they are just kicking off the campaign and have not received much feedback on it. The city plans to get together the key messages and then launch a campaign in the springtime, Clark said.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

