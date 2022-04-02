Bozeman is looking for input on a plan that will guide its parks, trails and active transportation work over the next decade.
The Parks, Recreation and Active Transportation, or PRAT, plan will replace the department’s current master plan, and will touch on things like design standards for future parks, way-finding components of the city’s trail system and the city’s recreation programs.
Work on the plan began last year and so far has largely focused on analyzing the parks and recreation system as it stands.
Addi Jadin, the city parks planning and development manager, said they are moving from focusing on internal analysis and data collection to taking input from residents on what the overall vision and themes of the plan should be.
So far, consultant Rhiannon Sinclair with Agency Landscape + Planning said they are trying to raise awareness about the plan and gauge “patterns of use and barriers to access.”
The city is holding virtual workshops to discuss the plan and get input next week, and also has an online survey for residents. Information about both can be found at engage.bozeman.net.
“This is more of a qualitative commentary, shaping a larger vision for what we should be doing,” Jadin said.
During the workshops, Jadin said they will be doing a mapping activity, where people will be able to pin comments about specific locations to a virtual map.
Jadin said they are also planning specifically how they can get input from residents who are Black, Indigenous and people of color and disabled residents.
In the next few months, Jadin said they are planning to work on design guidelines for future park planning as well as the activity transportation and wayfinding signage components of the plan.
Draft language for the plan will be available for public feedback over the summer, Jadin said.
The overall plan is intended to align with the city’s other guiding documents, like its growth policy or climate action plan.
“With this plan, we are always working to push other city of Bozeman plans further,” Jadin said.
Support Local Journalism
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.