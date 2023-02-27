Bozeman is looking into changing its policies for rental motorized scooters that operate in the city.
The so-called “micro-mobility” transportation modes like Bird scooters have been in use in Bozeman during warmer weather since 2019. The city hired a consultant in January to look into ways the city can change its policies related to the scooters.
During a discussion on micro-mobility at a Transportation Board meeting earlier this month, Nick Ross, the city’s transportation and engineering director, said they are going to be working on rewriting their policies this spring, with plans to finalize them in May. The scooters will likely be out on the streets before the rewrite is done, but Ross said they are looking at it as a living document.
The motorized scooters have been popular among some Bozeman residents, but the subject of ire from others concerned they are unsafe or are annoyed when they are left on their front lawns or nearby sidewalks for days on end.
“At the heart of it I think we’re feeling in Bozeman a bit of tension between … wanting to provide safe and convenient options and ensuring that we’re not compromising the safety and access for all modes,” Board Chair Kelly Pohl said during the meeting.
Karina Ricks, a consultant with the firm Cityfi, said during the board meeting that there are benefits of micro-mobility modes, but that local governments should make sure they don’t affect the ability of others to get around.
Ricks also said they recommend the city look into improving maintenance of rights of way the scooters use as well as increased monitoring of scooters.
“There needs to be continuous monitoring so that you can course correct in the moment if you are starting to see some bad behavior emerge,” Ricks said.
She said they are also suggesting the city consider things like income-eligible fares and multilingual services and demarcated parking zones or geofencing.
Ricks said the city should also prepare for different forms of micro mobility modes beyond scooters, saying the industry is changing quickly with different vehicles being introduced.
The consultants are set to provide a policy framework to the city on micro-mobility this spring.
Pohl said she is looking forward to the policy ideas the consultants bring forward.
“I think some of the problems we’re experiencing with micro-mobility so far are really at this nexus of being a small town turning into a small city,” Pohl said. “I think we need some big city solutions to these kinds of things.”
