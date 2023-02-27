Bozeman City Hall File
The sun sets on Bozeman City Hall.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Bozeman is looking into changing its policies for rental motorized scooters that operate in the city.

The so-called “micro-mobility” transportation modes like Bird scooters have been in use in Bozeman during warmer weather since 2019. The city hired a consultant in January to look into ways the city can change its policies related to the scooters.

During a discussion on micro-mobility at a Transportation Board meeting earlier this month, Nick Ross, the city’s transportation and engineering director, said they are going to be working on rewriting their policies this spring, with plans to finalize them in May. The scooters will likely be out on the streets before the rewrite is done, but Ross said they are looking at it as a living document.


Nora Shelly can be reached at 406-582-2607 or nshelly@dailychronicle.com.

